Academic Honors: July 11

» Elizabeth Malone, of Gray, was named to the Dean’s List (3.50 GPA or higher) and graduated with an associate of applied science degree, and Kimberly Breede, of Kingsport, graduated cum laude with an associate of science degree in university parallel from Columbia State Community College.

» Bethany Welt, of Kingsport, participated in a University of Alabama team of 65 students who were tasked with improving fuel efficiency in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer as part of a four-year EcoCAR Mobility Challenge. The team took home first place in the challenge out of 11 universities who participated. The team combined majors from engineering, communication, business and more to lead the project.

» Abigail Millsap, of Kingsport, earned a master’s of public health degree from Mercer University.

» Michael Christian Lester, of Kingsport, graduated with a master of music performance from Baylor University.