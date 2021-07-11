Academic Honors: July 11

» Roger Phelps, of Bristol, was part of the spring semester President’s List at Des Moines Area Community College, earning at least six credits with a 4.0 GPA.
» Salman Almutairi, of Johnson City, graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in health promotion and education, and Mason Borsch, of Bristol, graduated from the University of Utah with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.
» Abigayle Hubbard, a rising sophomore at Sullivan Central High School, was named a “True Blue 100” honoree by Middle Tennessee State University. The award represents 100 outstanding high school freshmen who share the university’s core values.
» Kali Pipkin, of Johnson City, was offered the Austin Peay Promise Scholarship from Austin Peay State University for high-achieving transfer students. Graduating from Austin Peay State University were Keyonna Benson, of Kingsport; Bobbi Birchfield, of Elizabethton; Joshua Brown, of Kingsport; Callie Dill, of Kingsport; Natasha Martinov, of Kingsport; Cosy Seguin, of Kingsport; Andrea Stiltner, of Blountville; and Cindy Wood, of Glade Spring.
» Katy Correll, of Blountville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Furman University.
» Elizabeth Malone, of Gray, was named to the Dean’s List (3.50 GPA or higher) and graduated with an associate of applied science degree, and Kimberly Breede, of Kingsport, graduated cum laude with an associate of science degree in university parallel from Columbia State Community College.
» Bethany Welt, of Kingsport, participated in a University of Alabama team of 65 students who were tasked with improving fuel efficiency in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer as part of a four-year EcoCAR Mobility Challenge. The team took home first place in the challenge out of 11 universities who participated. The team combined majors from engineering, communication, business and more to lead the project.
» Abigail Millsap, of Kingsport, earned a master’s of public health degree from Mercer University.
» Michael Christian Lester, of Kingsport, graduated with a master of music performance from Baylor University.
» Jaden Paige Cox, of Johnson City, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in English and mathematics. Cox was president of the Wofford Math Academy, a resident assistant and member of Wofford Activities Council, Leadership Wofford and the sustainable community seminar. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in sports administration at Belmont University.
» Lauren Fansler, of Weber City, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine.
» Marianna Nimmo, of Pounding Mill; Megan Smith, of Pounding Mill; and Madison Chandler, of Wise, were inducted into Phia Beta Kappa at James Madison University.
» John Lufi, of Blountville, and Jordan Bickmore, of Kingsport, both graduated with a Bachelor of Science with honors from Bethel University.