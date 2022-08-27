Abingdon woman is fairest of Virginia's fairs

ABINGDON, Va. --- Deborah “Deb” Icenhour is the happiest when she is learning.

Describing herself as a life-long learner, the Abingdon woman has accomplished more than most of us even dare to dream about.

She’s worked as an interior designer, a 4-H extension agent, an educator on secondary and college levels---she’s even taught home economics and special education students--- and most recently she was municipal attorney for The Town of Abingdon.

After serving on the board of directors for the Washington County Fair for 20 years, it’s no surprise Icenhour has been chosen to be the president of the Virginia Association of Fairs (VAF), an office never held by a Washington County resident in the 104-year history of the association.

Icenhour also served as vice president of the organization from 2017 to 2019.

The VAF is a state organization that facilitates county fairs and offers multiple educational opportunities and sharing ideas for holding successful events.

Throughout her two-year term as president of the association, she will preside over annual conferences attended by hundreds of VAF members from more than 60 state fairs in the state. She will call and conduct meetings; set the agenda; communicate with board members; and make adjustments to by-laws.

Her title as VAF president also includes working locally along with Roger Garrett, the president of the 2022 Washington County Fair, fair board members, and the 20 committees of volunteers who help to put the annual Abingdon event together.

The Washington County Fair kicks off Monday, Sept. 12 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 17406 Fairground Drive in Abingdon. “Celebrating the Beauty and Bounty of Washington County” is this year’s theme. Check out the fair schedule at www.washcofair.com.

A trailblazer

The role as state president is a daunting task, she admitted, but one that challenges her determination and ambition---a trait she sometimes calls a stubborn streak.

“Just tell me I can’t do something, then watch me do it,” she said with a smile.

She’s always been a trailblazer, of sorts, and most definitely a leader in her community.

Icenhour made up her mind as a high school student that she wanted to be president of the student council during her senior year.

“I decided I liked this election thing so I started my strategy a few years prior to that,” she said with laughter.

A sign in her home office reads one of her favorite quotes from Eleanor Roosevelt---“You must do the thing you cannot do.”

Icenhour has spent most of her life proving that she can do things.

As a child, her education began in a three-room school in Buchanan County.

“We had a pot-bellied stove and lots of discipline,” she said.

Her high school years at Grundy High School held some of the best times of her life.

“High school was great. I wouldn’t have picked another place,” Icenhour said.

“My education in Buchanan County put me right where I wanted to be in college.”

As a first-generation college student, Icenhour enrolled at Radford University in 1969, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in interior design and later a master’s degree in interior design and art.

But, still her heart searched for something else.

“I wanted a terminal degree,” she said.

Icenhour returned to the classroom when the Appalachian School of Law opened its doors in Grundy, Virginia, in 1997, ironically in the same building where she had attended junior high school. Icenhour became a charter member of the law school, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree in 2000.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into, and I didn’t care,” she said.

The wife and mother of two children awakened before sunrise each morning and commuted from Abingdon to Grundy to attend classes at the law school. By the time she completed the program, Icenhour had accumulated 65,000 miles on her 1992 Pontiac car.

“I’m happiest when my life is crammed in together,” she laughed.

For the next three years, she drove to Wise County to be an attorney for general district court before being offered the attorney position in Abingdon.

Hometown fair

At age 71, Icenhour is not slowing down when it comes to the Washington County Fair. With a strong work ethic always evident, she pitches in to help where needed, whether it’s sprucing up ahead of time at the fairgrounds----she even cleans restrooms--- or helping out at the ticket booth on fair days.

“I’m supposed to be retired, but I just can’t seem to let go yet,” she said. “If it needs to be done, you get right in there and do it.”

As a long-time volunteer with the local fair, Icenhour recognizes the importance of the county fair to the community.

“It’s more than winning a blue ribbon,” she said. “It’s a celebration that brings everyone together each year. Many families plan their schedules around the fair.”

The diversity of the county fair makes it fun for everyone even if it’s competing with a can of homegrown green beans or participating in a horse show, she said.

It’s that camaraderie among volunteers and fair goers that make her proud of the place she calls home.

Her roots run deep in this area, which is why she has always been a defender of what is right.

When she was asked to serve as an officer on the VAF board of directors, she thought it was a good opportunity to represent a region of Virginia that often gets misrepresented.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind that Southwest Virginia is not what so many people who’ve never been here think it is. It’s just so much more than that,” Icenhour said. “I get very defensive when someone makes an unfair judgment about this area.”

A fair business

Despite her hectic schedule as president of VAF, Icenhour never loses sight of her role in the Abingdon fair and maintaining its livelihood.

The Washington County Fair is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, one of the things that sets the Abingdon fair apart from other fairs in the state.

The local fair resembles a business, she explained, raising funds to support mortgage payments and regular maintenance to buildings at the fairgrounds.

During the year, Icenhour works with the president of the Washington County Fair to draft contracts and legal documents when groups and organizations request to lease the fairgrounds.

For the woman who never won a beauty pageant crown in school ---she did get Homecoming Queen one year---, she exhibited a knack for transforming the beauty pageants at the Washington County Fair into one of the most successful programs.

Until recently, she has coordinated the Junior Miss Washington County Pageant and the Miss Washington County Scholarship Pageant. During that time, she learned that involving the parents of the beauty pageant contests was a good way to foster greater participation and better outcomes.

“I’ve never had a problem with getting along with people,” she said.

During the Abingdon fair this year, Icenhour will help run the concession stand and sell tickets in the ticket booth.

“I’m not above what needs to get done. Even if that means working with the show hogs or a tractor pull,” she said. “The diversity of the fair is what makes this place special. It’s our heritage and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.