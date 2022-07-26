Abingdon Historic Homes Tour planned for this weekend

Abingdon’s annual Historic Homes Tour sponsored by the Virginia Highlands Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who take part in the tour will be able to experience the interiors of a variety of the best preserved Federal- and Victorian-style homes as well as early 20th century houses, all within walking distance to downtown.

Tour the houses of perhaps the wealthiest man in the United States in 1810, an early 19th-century hotel converted into an elegant home, and, new to the tour this year, the house of a wealthy retiree to Abingdon in the 1950s who had his Connecticut house exactly duplicated, at one-third the size of the original, yet it is still 5,000 square feet.

Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at the Virginia Highlands Festival website or at Shady Business, 180 East Main Street in Abingdon. The day of the tour, tickets can be purchased at Shady Business or at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church.