A slow February inspires a new project for local artists

ABINGDON, Va. – Throughout the month of February, local artists Brett Cook and Richard Graves collaborated to organize #PouncePunk2, a daily art challenge through which they engaged with fellow artists and community members across different social media platforms through a series of 28 daily prompts.

The result is a #PouncePunk22 exhibit that will be on display in the Art Lab at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, from May 16 until June 30.

The prompts, which were posted on Instagram and Facebook, were meant to inspire participants to create art through their medium of choice and included words such as drink, reflection, body, power, and self. Graves explained participants were then invited to share the art they created by posting it on social media with the #PouncePunk22 hashtag.

"Some people only participated on the prompt when they were free. Some people did a piece of art every day for the whole month," Graves said. "We had dancers, makeup artists, sculptors, all kinds of crafts, poetry. It was pretty, pretty wild."

Over the course of February, the campaign received around 1,500 submissions from participants, some of which were created by participants from as far away as South Korea. Cook and Graves chose one submission for each prompt to exhibit at the Art Lab, prioritizing local participants first, as well as days participated and the unique perspective of the artist.

Brett Cook, who quit his job to become a full-time artist in November, explained they chose to host the #PouncePunk22 art challenge in February because they wanted to fill the artistic void that normally takes place during that month which tends to be cold and lonely. February is also the shortest month.

"February is a very dull month. It's cold and lonely, and there's not a lot going on, especially like there are no art shows or anything like that, so we figured that would be a good time to set up a challenge," Cook said. "Most drawing challenges are usually either during summer or like Inktober or something, very busy months where there's a lot going on, and it's hard to follow along during those months."

Graves emphasized the daily challenge gave him the motivation he needed to get back into the rhythm of creating art every day.

"I needed a prompt I need an excuse," Graves said. "I don't think I would have been able to create a piece every day if I wasn't doing it right alongside others."

Visitors to the Art Lab at the William King Museum are invited to share their own prompt ideas for next February's #PouncePunk23.

"The idea is to have it be an annual art challenge where people participate as much or as little as they want," Graves said.

For those interested in looking at all the submissions received by Richard Graves and Brett Cook, search for #pouncepunk22 on your social media platform of choice.

