10 tips for day camp success

Summers are filled with many day camp options that keep children active and inspired, and in most cases are incredibly affordable or have scholarship programs.

There’s Pick Along camp at the Birthplace of Country Music,ballet camps and intensives at Bristol Ballet, StART of Adventure Camp at Theatre Bristol, YMCA Camp Adventure, Trampoline Just Jump Camp, William King Museum of Art Summer Camps, ninja camp, Bays Mountain camp, 4-H camps, Bristol Skateway Summer Camp, Steele Creek Park Nature Center Camps, and many more.

Years ago, my children loved attending Camp Together with their grandmother at Buffalo Mountain Camp, along with theatre, ballet, arts, and soccer camps.

Camp is an exciting experience but both children and their caregivers can have hesitations. Here are 10 tips parents, grandparents, and caregivers can follow to help children adjust and enjoy day camp:

Take the time to read all the paperwork provided after registration, as well as communication updates during the week, and to attend any parent meeting. You’ll learn the drop off and pickup information, what to pack, and how to support your child having the best possible time. Parent meetings are also great for connecting with other parents in case you need help with a drop off or pick up.

Prepare your child for the experience by helping them know what to expect, helping them anticipate and look forward to each day. Some groups will invite campers to wear the same color shirt on a particular day and your child wants to be included. While having some expectations, also help them be prepared to be flexible, such as what a rainy day might mean, or if they don’t get to be in the same small group as their friend.

Prepare your child on how to go about making new friends; how to be open to new and different experiences; and encourage them to use the experience to learn more about their interests.

Help your child arrive on time. Being on time helps your child feel more comfortable; less embarrassed to step into a situation; not miss what the others have experienced; and less hesitant to go the next day.

Listen to your hesitant child. If your child is nervous or resistant about camp it is important to listen to and talk with the child about their concerns. Sometimes it helps if a child attends camp the first time with a friend. Or maybe camp is a better option for next year.

If packing lunch for the camp, keep it simple and healthy. Consider packing food that does not have to be microwaved or assembled so that they are spending the unscheduled time eating and talking with their peers rather than trying to cook or waiting to eat.

Help your child follow the recommended wear for the camp, likely a T-shirt and shorts, but find out if pants or shorts are more appropriate, tennis shoes or flip flops, etc. Appropriate clothing can help your child participate in all the activities and feel comfortable with the other participants.

Help your child leave special or extra items at home for safekeeping so they can focus on the experience. Be sure clothing, their water bottle and lunch bag, and even shoes, are labeled with their names, and accept all invitations to go through the lost and found box at the close of camp.

Be supportive of the adults pouring into your child’s life. Take the time to connect with the leaders and form friendships, especially as you find your child returning to that camp over the years. Do ask questions while being mindful to review information already provided and that there are other children and families involved. Make sure you share information about your child that would be helpful to the counselors.

Most importantly, after pickup, spend some time reconnecting and helping your child process the day. You will hear what they enjoyed, the camp song or cheer they learned that day, and any challenges that can be talked through.

Every child and parent’s experience will be different and making it through a day of camp is a big milestone.

For camp information and links, visit ParentingSweet.org.