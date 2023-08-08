The year’s final installment of Border Bash will take place Friday, Aug. 11, at the Downtown Center on the 800 Block of State Street.

Events begin with children’s activities, crafters, and concessions at 6 p.m. Live music begins at about 6:30 p.m., with Hawkins French and headliners Dave Eggar and Ben Sollee taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

As always, Border Bash is free to the public.

“We’ve planned a great finale for this season with Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar,” said Jessica Barnett, president of the Believe in Bristol Board of Directors. “I hear it’s going to be a dueling bluegrass cello situation on stage. But rest assured, no cellos will be harmed during this performance.”

Hawkins French is a singer-songwriter and front man for his band. He exploded onto the live music scene in Connecticut in the spring of 2019 and quickly established a large fan base due, in part, to his infectious energy on stage, a warm demeanor, and a powerful and soulful voice. Hawkins recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to write, record, and perform. He is releasing singles on Spotify from his debut album entitled “Wounds Unseen.”

All songs on the album are written by Hawkins French and several feature performances by the world-renowned, virtuoso cellist, Dave Eggar.

Ben Sollee and Eggar have collaborated on various projects, showcasing their mutual passion for creating innovative and boundary-pushing music. Their performances often combine Sollee’s rich vocals and cello playing with Eggar’s dynamic and expressive cello and piano performances.

Whether performing as a duo or as part of larger ensembles, they continue to captivate and inspire music lovers with their exceptional talent and unique musical vision.