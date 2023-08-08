NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bristol native Rafe Van Hoy was among an all-star cast of inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Van Hoy, a native of Bristol Tennessee and 1972 graduate of Tennessee High School, was among the five-member class that includes Casey Beathard, Kix Brooks, David Lee Murphy and Keith Urban, according to a written statement.

The Hall’s Class of 2023 will be inducted in October, according to an announcement by Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director. Hall of Fame members, family, friends and media attended the event at Nashville’s historic Columbia Studio A — part of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

“Gathering for this occasion — to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class — is always one of the highlights of our year,” says Hallworth. “To this stellar group of songwriters, we say thank you for your songs and for your artistry. You are exceptional talents, and we are proud to honor you this fall, when you officially join your legendary peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Ford introduced each member of the new class: Beathard and Murphy in the contemporary songwriter category; Van Hoy in the veteran songwriter category, Urban as the contemporary songwriter/artist and Brooks as the veteran songwriter/artist.

Van Hoy was raised in Bristol, where his father encouraged him to write songs from an early age. After graduating in 1972, he and his family moved to Nashville so that he could pursue a musical career. Curly Putman signed the teenager to Green Grass Music, which led to a songwriting contract with Tree International.

Following his first major success in 1976 — “Golden Ring” by George Jones & Tammy Wynette — Van Hoy had 50 to 60 cuts a year for the next three years. His song catalogue includes “Baby I Lied” by Deborah Allen (a 1983 Grammy nominee for best country song), “Friday Night Blues” by John Conlee, “Hurt Me Bad (In A Real Good Way)” by Patty Loveless, “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again” by T. Graham Brown, “I’m Only In It For The Love” by John Conlee, “Let’s Stop Talkin’ About It” by Janie Fricke, “Old Flames Have New Names” by Mark Chesnutt, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You” by Lee Greenwood and “What’s Forever For” by Michael Martin Murphey (also recorded by Anne Murray, Johnny Mathis, B.J. Thomas and Olivia Newton-John).