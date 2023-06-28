If You Go Who: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils When: Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $41.54-$104 Info: 423-274-8920 Web, audio and video: www.theozarkmountaindaredevils.com

Southern rock’s brand in the 1970s encompassed wide swaths of rock ’n’ roll. Even bands beyond the brand were occasionally described as such, including Texas’ ZZ Top and Florida’s Allman Brothers Band, neither of whom rate as Southern rock.

Same goes for Missouri’s Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

“It’s not Southern rock,” said Michael Supe Granda, co-founding member of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

Experience the impressively wide variety of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils on Sunday, July 2, at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Excellent tickets remain to see one of rock’s survivors from perhaps its most vividly rocking decade.

“We do have a couple of songs that are Southern rock,” Granda, who plays bass guitar, said by phone from his home in Nashville, Tennessee. “But we also play some bluegrass music. We play pop music. Our music is genre-less.”

Origins of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils thread to Springfield, Missouri, circa 1971. Musicians Larry Lee, Steve Cash, John Dillon, Michael Supe Granda, Buddy Brayfield, and Randle Chowning banded as Family Tree. Several names later, they evolved into Cosmic Corncob & His Amazing Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

“That was a long-ass name we came up with,” Granda said. “When we started out, we were named Family Tree. First thing we did when we signed our record contract, we knew we had to change our name.”

Inked to Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss’ A&M Records, the newly renamed Ozark Mountain Daredevils issued several singles. One of them, “Chicken Train,” failed to strike.

“In the beginning, our record company didn’t know which section of the record store to put us in,” Granda said. “When I signed that record contact, I was 21. We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. But signing with A&M was cool because A&M at the time was a very artist friendly label. They were very patient with the artists. They were very diverse. They had The Carpenters to Humble Pie.”

A&M stamped The Ozark Mountain Daredevils’ pivotal debut album for release in December 1973. Sometimes referred to as the quilt album, it debuted on Billboard’s Top Pop Albums chart on Feb. 16, 1974. Sonically, it’s neither country nor quite precisely rock. The album sounds as if it rose from the dirt.

Two months later, The Daredevils’ first hit, “If You Wanna Get to Heaven,” struck paydirt. In addition to hitting big on America’s pivotal album-oriented rock (AOR) stations, it crossed over to crack the top 25 of Billboard’s pop singles chart.

“It worked so well because it came out in a time period when the music business was different,” Granda said. “It hit a very, very cool ass period in the music industry.”

Suddenly, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils were firmly astride the rock ’n’ roll highway. Thanks to the harmonica-driven rocker in which they sang, “If you wanna get to heaven, you’ve got to raise a little hell,” the band was positioned such to enjoy, shall we say, perks aplenty.

“All those stories you hear were true — sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll,” Granda said. “Let’s just say, we had our fun. We were in a rock ’n’ roll band and we had our fun.”

Granda documented the band’s history in his book, “It Shined: The Saga of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.”

“I wrote the book after the band had been together for 40 years,” Granda said. “We did a lot of crazy (stuff). But we respect our art. When we were working, we worked. When we come together as The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, we are serious about what we do.”

About a year after “If You Wanna Get to Heaven,” The Daredevils notched their biggest hit with “Jackie Blue.” It’s middle-of-the-road pop-rock melody and groove catapulted it onto Top 40 radio stations firmly alongside the Eagles and Elton John.

“After we had the hit, ‘Jackie Blue,’ the label said ‘OK, keep giving us ‘Jackie Blue,’” Granda said. “We said, ‘We don’t make our music that way.’ We’re not a formula band. Never have been, never will be. We record our songs. A couple were hits.”

And so spirited the history of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Band personnel changed as life and musical tastes shifted and carried on.

“There are still two original members left, John Dillon and myself,” Granda said. “We’re in our 70s. When we come to Bristol, of course we will play the hits. You’re going to hear songs 51 years old and you’re going to hear a song that’s one day old.”

And yet like a wayward wind that aims ever onward, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils carry on.

“We’ve had a great life,” Granda said.