Erin Viancourt

Cleveland, Ohio, birthed the Browns in football as well as music’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Along the way came Erin Viancourt, Cleveland native and aspirant country music singer. Relocated to Nashville’s Music City, Viancourt hits the road for the historic Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, July 28.

She’s on the road to promote her new album. Released this month, “Won’t Die This Way” brands as Viancourt’s long-awaited debut. Built with nods to country music’s past, Viancourt recalls Loretta Lynn’s sassiness as well as shades of outlaw country a la 1970s. Yet she maintains her own style. She’s lived more than a little, songs including “I Should’ve Known Better” reveal. And yet, as heard on the title track, Viancourt’s a long-hauler, a singer with moxie and character.

If You Go

Who: Erin Viancourt When: Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. Where: The Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City Admission: $20 Info: 423-929-9822 Web, audio and video: www.erinviancourtmusic.com

Dusty Leigh Huston

Her mama named her after ZZ Top. She loves Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and gentle giant Don Williams, too.

Sounds like Idaho native Dusty Leigh Huston quite a head-start on this music making thing. Hear more when she appears at the Bristol Casino Bar in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, July 29. She follows The Kindest People, a band of considerable might.

Kerosene and Maybelline comprise Huston’s mix of music. There’s the power of “The Hell I Won’t,” a confident declarative matter of fact rocker. Then there’s the acoustic-dripping ballad “Angry Right Now,” a pensive nod to country. Drenched in myriad prisms of drama, Dusty Leigh Huston bears a long look and a longer listen.

If You Go

Who: The Kindest People and Dusty Leigh Huston When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va. Admission: Free Info: 276-696-3660 Web, audio and video: http://dustyleigh.com

Victor Lawson

& Boogie Chillen

Generational roots of the blues stretch far from Mississippi’s Delta, Chicago’s South Side, Detroit’s downtown and so forth. Some of those found the likes of Victor Lawson in Southwest Virginia.

Blues plugged in, Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen return to Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, July 28. His band named after a John Lee Hooker song, 1948’s “Boogie Chillen,” Lawson’s music pays homage to those who planted the roots.

But Lawson does not live in music’s past. Learned from it. Applies it. Plays it. And then Lawson percolates in today’s world with contemporary layers to those foundations laid by such blues men of yore including Muddy Waters and Elmore James of the 1940s and ‘50s as well as Johnny Winters from the ‘70s and Stevie Ray Vaughan from the ‘80s. His own style applied, Lawson’s music scintillates when it should along indelible grooves of entertainment.

If You Go

Who: Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen When: Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: Free Info: 423-573-3382 Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/victorlawsonandboogiechillen/

Music Notes

Ronnie Williams goes back to the earliest of days of The Carter Family Fold. For instance, he attended the first annual Carter Fold Festival in 1975. That’s when Maybelle Carter and Sara Carter, two-thirds of the original Carter Family, returned to Hiltons to perform.

Williams, a friend of several generations of Carters and a widely respected and renowned academic and musicians steeped in Carter Family music, returns often to The Carter Family Fold. Staged each Saturday night, the weekly show spawned the festival.

So, Williams will headline the 49th annual Carter Fold Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5 at The Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. As he has done for 40 years, he will play his 1929 Gibson L5 guitar, a nearly exact duplicate of Maybelle Carter’s famous 1928 Gibson L5.

Particularly when Williams, a resident of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, performs at The Carter Fold, he nearly always plays Carter Family music exclusively. He may perform “Worried Man Blues” and perhaps “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow.” Whichever he chooses to play, his knowledge of Carter Family music is profound.

“Sometimes Helen Carter (one of Maybelle’s three daughters) would call me in the middle of the night to ask me how a certain Carter Family song went,” Williams said. “Johnny Cash said that I knew more Carter Family music than they did.”

As a child in the early 1970s, Williams befriended Maybelle Carter. He met her backstage before a concert appearance in Richmond, Virginia. They struck up friendship that lasted until her death in 1978. Their friendship extended to Maybelle’s daughters Helen, Anita, and June as well as Johnny Cash and much deeper into the family.

In addition to Williams, performers during the 49th Annual Carter Fold Festival include Leftover Biscuits, Whitetop Mountain Band, and Carson Peters and his band Iron Mountain. Gates open at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 5. Music starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person ages 12 and older. Children ages 6 to 11 will be charged $5 each admission. Kids ages 5 and younger will be admitted free of charge.

For more information on the 49th Annual Carter Fold Festival, call 276-594-0676 or visit https://carterfamilyfold.org.

Download

David Grisman honors Bill Monroe in this week’s free MP3 download. Find Grisman’s haunting rendition of Monroe’s “My Last Days on Earth” by visiting https://acousticdisc.com/product/dawg-plays-big-mon-happy-birthday-bill-monroe-download.