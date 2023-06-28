Christopher Cross

When Christopher Cross music plays, he sounds like summer. Warm lyrics and breezy music feel like a summer’s day walk on the beach.

Million-selling smashes aboard, Christopher Cross returns to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 29. Superb tickets remain.

Cross emerged from Texas in the late 1970s. Singles “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing,” each from 1980, won him millions of fans. A year later, “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” earned him a second number one single and an Academy Award. Cross, a widely accomplished guitarist, today tours widely and records sporadically with a warmth that permeates his melodies.

If You Go

Who: Christopher Cross

When: Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $53.04-$212.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.christophercross.com

Firehouse

Los Angeles dominated hair metal of the 1980s. Most of the bands either emanated from or relocated to Los Angeles.

Then there was Firehouse. Nearly 40 years after originally forming in Richmond, Virginia, Firehouse returns to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Sunday, July 2. Longtime hair metal band Trixter will open with an acoustic performance.

Relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, Firehouse signed with Epic Records in 1989. Though within the tail end of rock’s hair metal days, Firehouse achieved ample singles success with such power ballads as 1991’s “Love of a Lifetime” and 1992’s “When I Look into Your Eyes.” Nowadays, Firehouse remains remarkably well intact as they capitalize on the yearslong resurgence of hair metal.

If You Go

Who: Firehouse and Trixter

When: Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $59.50-$69.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.firehousemusic.com

Scythian

Bristol’s annual Star-Spangled July 4th Celebration perhaps echoes the real first pangs of summer in downtown Bristol.

Presented by Believe in Bristol, festivities commence on Tuesday, July 4. First, there’s a parade along State Street. Then as afternoon eases into evening, action moves into Anderson Park for Border Bash. Oh, there will be inflatables and games galore for children in attendance.

Music begins with Abingdon’s whirl of nature, Logan Fritz. He’s a straight-up rocker, one who occasionally ventures into folk-laced terrain. Long beloved in Bristol, Scythian closes the night of music. Fiddle-heavy fireworks on tap, brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka play old-time refrains as juiced on jolts of energy and love of culture. They’re impossible to sit still to. First generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian exude the essence of joy abundant.

If You Go

What: Border Bash

Who: Scythian and Logan Fritz

When: Tuesday, July 4 with activities at 6 p.m. and music at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Anderson Park, 341 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-2201

Web, audio and video: www.scythianmusic.com

Music Notes

Bristol’s status as a first-class music city beamed as brilliantly last weekend as a full moon over the Appalachians. No matter where one walked, where one pointed their car, or perhaps opened wide a window and listened, downtown Bristol hummed along with songs.

Take Friday night. Boy Named Banjo, young and hungry from the Music City of Nashville, encamped within the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. They entertained a sold-out crowd during the 1927 Society Concert Series, a periodical series of live concerts devised to raise money for the museum.

Vigorous in style and voluminous in substance, the five-man band played in mostly acoustic fashion. As demonstrated in Bristol on Friday, songs including the new “What Keeps Me Going” and “Blue Hole Bridge” bespeak a band more in tune as a pop band with folkish tendencies.

Whatever, Boy Named Banjo proved delightful.

Then came Saturday. Robert Randolph strode from his bus to the stage of The Cameo Theater, sat at his electric pedal steel guitar, and proceeded to mesmerize. Some call it blues, others rock. In reality, Randolph performs a style branded Sacred Steel music. Born in the black church in Florida, Randolph’s Sacred Steel style blends elements of blues and rock with lyrics from the Southern Christian church.

Songs including “Baptize Me” and “I’m So Glad” burst as if from mighty clouds of joy. Randolph’s steel guitar sizzled with an undercurrent of sound not heard often in Bristol, yet beloved when emoted as such. Some folks danced. All folks beamed.

Across town, an eager band onstage on 6th Street performed a batch of covers. One minute they took to The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” the next Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Meantime, Elizabethton’s Julie Williams and Willie Melton enthralled while performing in the window on State at The Corner.

Meanwhile, many more strolled the sidewalks. Some hand-in-hand, others seemingly quite alone, as the music of the night played well into the night in downtown Bristol.

Download

Grateful Dead maestro Jerry Garcia and David Grisman lead the band during this week’s free MP3 download. Visit https://acousticdisc.com/product/jerry-garcia-david-grisman-grateful-dawg-soundtrack-download/ to find “Friend of the Devil.” Garcia and Grisman revisited The Grateful Dead’s classic track in acoustic fashion for the “Grateful Dawg” soundtrack.