Farm & Fun Time with Rodney Crowell

Neither cows nor corn occupy space within the music of Rodney Crowell.

But the farm report turns up in each month’s installment of Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Country veteran Rodney Crowell headlines Farm and Fun Time on Thursday, July 13, at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Dynamic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley open while Johnson City’s mesmerizing Bill and the Belles serve as the host band.

Superb tickets remain to experience Rodney Crowell. In Nashville by the early 1970s, Emmylou Harris recorded Crowell’s “Bluebird Wine” in 1975. Crowell’s songs were in hot demand by such powerhouses as Waylon Jennings (“I Ain’t Living Long Like This”) and Willie Nelson (“’Til I Gain Control Again”). He broke through as a singer in the late 1980s with such number one country smashes as the Grammy winning “After All This Time.”

If You Go

What: Farm & Fun Time Show with Rodney Crowell

Who: Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and Bill and the Belles

When: Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $41.54-$93

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://rodneycrowell.com

Kendell Marvel

Perhaps Kendell Marvel was born too late. Had he come along 50 years ago, Marvel may have been a major player during country music’s outlaw movement.

But Marvel’s still a marvel. Brilliant songs in tow, Marvel returns to The Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, July 6. Yep, that’s tonight. On the road with a new LP, “Come on Sunshine,” Marvel’s evocative lyrical content tailors to those who’ve lived a little, loved a lot, and lost, too.

Country fans know Marvel’s songs. He penned “Twang” for George Strait and “Either Way” for Lee Ann Womack and Chris Stapleton and more. As a singer, Marvel’s affecting baritone recalls a refined David Allan Coe. Take his new tune “Hell Bent on Hard Times.” Mellow in tone, revelatory in nature, he sings of “echoes of devils on my back” and of being “a sinner and I own it.” Creative honesty fuels Marvel’s compelling storytelling.

If You Go

Who: Kendell Marvel

When: Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $30

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.kendellmarvel.com

Craig Street Ramblers

Overnights are for sleeping and not the makings of a band.

So it goes for Craig Street Ramblers. Country boys whose style cannot be pigeonholed as such, the dandy-fine duo will appear at the Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, July 7.

Jacob Fields and Joshua Wingate call Norton, Virginia, home. They collaborated in church as boys in 2010, a pairing that exhibited a stout musical bond. Thus born, within three years Craig Street Ramblers were recording such dramatic fare as “Count on Me” and “Soul Shine.” New material, including “Crooked Road” and “Can’t Get Right,” maintain soul-stirring lyrical pathways of stylistic substance.

If You Go

Who: Craig Street Ramblers

When: Friday, July 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/craigstreetramblers/

Music Notes

This weekend signals but two months left to wait for the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Scheduled to stage in downtown Bristol from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, tickets to attend the long-critically hailed Rhythm & Roots remain readily available.

However, VIP packages are sold out. Nonetheless, for now single-day tickets stand at $70 per day. Three-day weekend wristbands retail for $140. Given admission costs for stand-alone concerts, Rhythm & Roots rates as a slam-dunk bargain.

Finite details, such as the exact time and stage featuring country’s Mavericks on Friday, Sept. 8 await. However, exact days of appearances are known. In addition to The Mavericks, Friday night highlights Williamsburg’s Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers as well as Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah, and Bristol’s world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar.

Look for Nickel Creek to dazzle on Saturday night, Sept. 9. Alt-country’s Margo Price appears as well as phenoms Allison Russell and Sierra Hull. Likewise, Darrell Scott returns with his so-named Electrifying Band. Bristol’s Dallas Wayne returns as does Cincinnati’s Dallas Moore, each with a firm grasp on country music with considerable edge.

Favorite sons of Castlewood, 49 Winchester look to close out Sunday’s lineup with a super set. The day will dazzle with Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart, Americana king Jim Lauderdale, country royalty Carlene Carter, the bluegrass wunderkind Sierra Hull, A.P. Carter’s grandson Dale Jett, and more, more, more.

For tickets and additional info call 423-573-1927 or visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival.

Download

Jerry Garcia’s Grateful Dead rock the marquee in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference https://archive.org/details/GratefulDead?sort=-publicdate. Then search galore. Find treasured audio of live concerts from The Dead going back to the late 1960s, including one from San Francisco’s much-ballyhooed Fillmore from Dec. 19, 1969.