Vaden Landers

Vintage flair paints the music of Vaden Landers in hues of gingham and plaid.

Tuned in honky-tonk and rockabilly circa 1955, circle Friday, Aug. 4 for a bite of steak from J Frank restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, and substance courtesy Vaden Landers. The music’s free, the food’s not, but then it’s a small price for memories everlasting.

Landers recalls country music’s halcyon days of Hank Williams and Hank Penny, Carl Perkins and “Blue Suede Shoes.” OK, he’s not them. He’s Vaden Landers, a man on a mission of music just trying to be himself. Some call him a throwback. Some says he’s retro. Instead, in a world of lip-synched concerts and social media mumbo jumbo, Landers and his music offer a beacon of how it can be done and should be done – and that’s with integrity intact.

If You Go

Who: Vaden Landers When: Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Where: J Frank, 412 6th St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: Free Info: 423-764-3663 Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/vadenlandersofficial/

Song of the Mountains

Country roads lead to Song of the Mountains.

And the music of Hank Williams. On tap and brewed in the vein of the late Hillbilly Shakespeare, Hank Williams tribute group The Lovesick Drifters will headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Aug. 5 at The Lincoln Theater in Marion, Virginia.

As Williams’ 100th birthday nears, Garrett Newton portrays the late country legend. His group, named after Williams’ 1949 smash “Lovesick Blues,” play the songs that made the lanky country singer a meteoric superstar. They lead a lineup that includes stylized bluegrass from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and bluegrass youngsters Cane Mill Road.

If You Go

What: Song of the Mountains Who: The Lovesick Drifters, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and Cane Mill Road When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Where: The Lincoln Theater, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. Admission: $35-$40 Info: 276-783-6092 Web, audio and video: www.lovesick-drifters.com And: www.songofthemountains.org

Appalachian

Trail Bluegrass

Fashionable works in Hollywood but not so much in bluegrass.

Long before bluegrass sipped from the mainstream, Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band eased to life in 1984. Based in Kingsport, the veteran band of bluegrassers return to Bristol and the Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Downtown Center on State Street.

Vickie and Tommy Austin lead Appalachian Trail. Allen Hughes picks guitar, Glen Rose the banjo, and Ashley Davis fiddles. All but Rose sing. Blessed with three-and-four-part harmonies pristine and pure as a mountain spring water, Appalachian Trail serve as reminders to those who love bluegrass why they love bluegrass.

If You Go

What: Sounds of Summer Concert Series Who: Appalachian Trail Bluegrass When: Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Center, 810 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: Free Info: 423-989-5500 Web, audio and video: www.appalachiantrailbluegrass.com

Music Notes

Southern Appalachia lives on music much as the sky depends on the sun and the moon. Music sustains with warmth and respite, life and reminders of why we live and why we love, and sometimes even why we suffer and why we die.

For 96 years, the Appalachian Fair displays culture as Appalachian in these parts know it to be. There’s art from hands skilled and minds learned. For those who adore music, there’s music.

For its 97th year, the Appalachian Fair offers exceptional fare. Staged from Monday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee, in a sense the fair can prep those bound for next month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol.

After all, the Appalachian Fair offers widespread strains of top-notch music. Yeah, there are livestock shows and beauty contests, cotton candy on sticks and hot dogs in buns. Ah, but there’s music on the stage.

Contemporary Christian star Zach Williams, he of “Chain Breaker” fame, headliners the Appalachian Fair on Monday, Aug. 21.

Country vet Joe Nichols, whose hits include 2000’s “Brokenheartsville,” helms the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Young country meteorite Scotty McCreery, singer of the number one single “Damn Strait,” leads Appalachian Fair’s music on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Season 19 of “American Idol” included country upstart Chayce Beckham, who makes his Appalachian Fair debut on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“Big Black Train” baritone Josh Turner returns to Northeast Tennessee at the Appalachian Fair on Friday, Aug. 25. His voice a treasure, his songs a reminder, his style irrevocably country.

Los Angeles native Elle King, whose style blends into a steaming salad of unpredictability, closes out the 97th year of the Appalachian Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26.

For tickets and more information, reference www.appalachianfair.com or call 423-477-3853.

Download

Guitar impresario Joe Bonamassa offers an entire album during this week’s free MP3 download. Summon https://jbonamassa.com/signup-for-the-joe-bonamassa-newsletter/ and fill in the blanks. A full album of Bonamassa’s blistering style of blues-driven rock will land in your email soon thereafter.