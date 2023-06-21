Robert Randolph Band

Immediacy envelops Robert Randolph’s music. Hope and promise embedded within his scintillating strings, he plays as if there is a tomorrow and things are looking up.

Embrace the Robert Randolph Band upon their return to downtown Bristol on Saturday, June 24, Excellent tickets remain to see one of America’s finest bands at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.

Recall Randolph’s prior appearances in Bristol. He wowed an intimate audience at the Paramount and then in 2011, made his lone appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. During each, he demonstrated his take on the sacred steel style. Birthed in a black church in Florida, it’s neither blues nor precisely rock. However, Randolph plays pedal steel guitar like few have in that he plays it as if it was born from the blues as filtered through jagged prisms of rock.

If You Go

Who: Robert Randolph Band

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $44.48-$54.48

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.robertrandolph.net

Boy Named Banjo

Bluegrass, no. But that’s OK by Nashville’s Boy Named Banjo.

Planted in the middle of what brands as country’s mainstream, Boy Named Banjo veers off the highway for a stop in downtown Bristol on Friday, June 23. See them in the intimate Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, June 23 during the museum’s periodical 1927 Concert Series.

Led by Barton Davies as lead singer and banjoist, Boy Named Banjo arose from the sidewalks of downtown Nashville. Birthed more than a decade ago, Boy Named Banjo recorded a pair of independent albums and an EP before signing with Mercury Records in 2019. Another EP, last year’s “Circles” followed. New music, including banjo-strewn rocker “Whiskey Dreams” and power ballad “What Keeps Me Going” bespeak a band well on the mark and ready to go.

If You Go

What: 1927 Concert Series

Who: Boy Named Banjo

When: Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

Admission: $100

Info: 423-573-1927

Web, audio and video: www.boynamedbanjo.com

Michelle Malone

Michelle Malone warrants rock star status.

Electric guitar in hand, Malone looks to make all the more memorable her music on Wednesday, June 28 at The Down Home in Johnson City. Joined by fiery singer-songwriter Sarah Peacock, the night offers music spellbinding, lyrics beguiling.

As witnessed throughout her latest album, “1977,” Malone belongs among the names Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge. Lyrics of longing (“Know My Name”) and introspection (“Not Who I Used to Be”) bespeak an artist on the move and exploring. They’re not easily dislodged from memory. But that’s Malone’s music; like the air we breathe, her odes of and to life are meant to accompany us upon our journeys, too.

If You Go

Who: Michelle Malone and Sarah Peacock

When: Wednesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $22

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.michellemalone.com

Music Notes

Fans of Malcolm Holcombe take note. His appearance at the Down Home in Johnson City for Saturday, June 24, has been canceled. Be sure to stay tuned for a rescheduled date.

Meanwhile, downtown Bristol was abuzz to the sounds of music last weekend. Frankly, that’s an every-weekend thing in the Birthplace of Country Music.

For instance, Hustle Souls and Bluff City’s ever-engrossing Alli Epperson invigorated a lively audience on Friday during Border Bash. Encamped at State and Piedmont, with but six strings on her acoustic guitar and a lifetime of experience within her songs, Epperson enthralled with lyrics real and relatable.

And Bristol hung upon every word.

On Sunday afternoon, upstairs inside The Earnest Tube in downtown Bristol, Asheville’s Andrew Scotchie showcased his new album, “Love is Enough.” Accompanied by Abingdon’s Logan Fritz, the pair played for an eager and attentive audience of 25 during the exclusive show.

Scotchie and Fritz, each of whom played acoustic guitar, will return to Bristol during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September. On Sunday, they began with tunes from their respective pasts. First came Scotchie’s declarative “Never Alone” followed by Fritz’ rhythmic “Sweet Rock ‘n’ Roll.” They dueted on Tom Petty’s “Listen to Her Heart” and Nirvana’s “Polly,” each of which paired exceedingly well with Scotchie’s originals.

Set two featured each song from Scotchie’s new album, “Love is Enough.” Recorded last August in Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol, Scotchie’s album reveals a wide breadth of impactfully emotional lyrics. As performed on Sunday, the title track and tunes including “January Blues” reach inside one’s chest to massage the heart ever-so-carefully.

Order Andrew Scotchie’s new album at www.andrewscotchiemusic.com.

Download

While Metallica tours Europe on their M72 Tour, they offer some free heavy metal during this week’s free MP3 downloads. For an entire concert, go to www.livemetallica.com. First, register for an account, which is free. Then click Catalog and then Free. For a complete Metallica concert, click the one from Feb. 9, 2015, a live show from San Francisco that includes band favorites including “Battery” and “Master of Puppets.”