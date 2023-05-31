Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sara Evans

Large of voice, evocative of style, when Sara Evans debuted nearly 30 years ago, she recalled the second coming of Patsy Cline updated.

Luxuriate in Evans’ voice on Saturday, June 3 when she graces Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Long since established as a singer of substance, Evans long ago became a country star astride such hits as “Born to Fly” and “Suds in the Bucket.”

RCA Nashville signed Evans in 1997. Soon thereafter, her album “Three Chords and the Truth” proved a revelation. Brimming with stories of personal hardships and triumphs real and relatable, such tunes as “I Don’t Wanna See the Light” and the title track bespoke a singer with gut and gumption. All these years later, Evans’ first album holds up as a modern-era classic.

If You Go

Who: Sara Evans

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $53.04-$251.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.saraevans.com

Border Bash

More than two decades of music, widespread and fluid, expounds from the annals of Border Bash.

Presented by Believe in Bristol every other Friday in downtown Bristol, Border Bash opens its new season on Friday, June 2. Be sure to arrive early at the Downtown Center to enjoy a variety of festivities. Then at 6:30, Jared Bentley opens the evening with his soulful blend of R&B and funk.

Rebekah Todd headlines. Transcendental tonal qualities firmly embedded, North Carolina-based Todd evokes spacey pop as hewn from the soul and sharpened with jagged edges of rock. Check her album, last year’s prophetic “Realign.” Issued as the pandemic faded, Todd’s album checks the heart, gauges the soul, and finds ways to move right on along with life.

If You Go

What: Believe in Bristol presents Border Bash

Who: Rebekah Todd and Jared Bentley

When: Friday, June 2 with activities at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Center, 810 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-2201

Web, audio and video: www.rebekahtodd.com

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Downtown Bristol evokes music that’s not only historic but alive and inviting.

Emblematic of our roots, the annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series returns on Thursday, June 1. That’s tonight. Make way to the Downtown Center, smack dab in the shadow of Tim White’s famous mural that documents the leading participants of the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

Tonight’s entertainment comes via From the Edge. In keeping with Thursday nights during the Sounds of Summer series, they’re rockers. Tuesdays typically highlight musicians within or near the realm of bluegrass. As to From the Edge, the longtime local band embrace covers from the worlds of rock’s Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles as Prince and the Pretenders.

If You Go

What: Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Who: From the Edge

When: Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Center, 810 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-989-5500

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/FromTheEdgeMusic/

Music Notes

Three measly months separate us from the 22nd installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10. Upon us quicker than a gator on raw meat, like thoroughbreds champing at the bit to storm from the gate, such marquee movers as Marty Stuart, The Mavericks, and Castlewood’s 49 Winchester await to thrill.

Haven’t seen sumptuously-voiced Amythyst Kiah lately? Rhythm & Roots offers ample opportunity. Likewise, Margo Price and acoustic experimenters Nickel Creek. Listen for Johnson City’s Ed Snodderly, who will have new music in mind and on hand. Same goes for Cincinnati’s Dallas Moore, a throwback to country music’s outlaw heyday of the 1970s.

Bristol’s represented well in the forthcoming Rhythm & Roots. There’s country singer Dallas Wayne, he of SiriusXM fame, as well as former Folk Soul Revival singer Daniel Davis.

A caravan of music, far more than one person can possibly see in three days and nights, there’s simply nothing like Rhythm & Roots. Get your weekend wristband now for $140. That admits the bearer for the entire festival. Simply call 423-573-1927 or visit https://bristolrhythm.com.

Download

Italian roots of the mandolin underscore this week’s free MP3 download. Look to David Grisman’s record label here: https://acousticdisc.com/product/rudy-cipolla-portrait-of-an-american-original-download/ to find the song, “La Civetta.” Translated to mean “The Owl,” it’s played elegantly by 95-year-old Rudy Cipolla from his “Portrait of an American Original” LP.