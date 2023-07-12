If You Go Who: Poet the Band EP Release Show, Minute After Midnight, and Devil’s Cat When: Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City Admission: $7-$10 Info: 423-928-2295 Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/poettheband/

A band formed about 18 months ago. Composed of two members from Johnson City and two more from Detroit, they sought that which Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes advised in “Dreams.”

“Hold fast to dreams,” Hughes wrote.

Like birds in flight, Poet the Band are in the early days of feeding their dreams. They will conclude their first tour on Saturday, July 15, at Capone’s in Johnson City. Their first local show, the event heralds and coincides with the release date of the band’s first EP, “Death Era.”

“This puts my thoughts into something cohesive,” Aiden Shaw, lead singer and co-founder of Poet the Band said of their new EP. “The lyrics, we all contributed.”

A seven-song EP, “Death Era” revolves upon an axis of infectious grooves and melodic hooks amid a base of dramatic shades of metalcore. As the band’s lead singer, sometimes Shaw sings and sometimes he screams, each applied with considerable point attached.

“We’re an electrifying band,” Shaw, 30, said on Sunday by phone from a tour stop in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “It’s metal. We’re loud and we hit hard. But we know how to turn it down, too. It’s hard-hitting, loud and electrifying.”

Physical copies of the band’s EP will be available for sale for $10 each at their show in Johnson City. Tunes including “World of Confusion,” an ambitious foray into making sense of oft-senseless times and places, bespeak a band that’s more than simply “loud and electrifying.”

“People need to think for themselves, man. They should not look just left or right. They should think for themselves,” Shaw said. “It’s a world of confusion. The lyrics signify that.”

Gradually formed during the past 18 months, Poet the Band solidified as such in January. Members Aiden Shaw and Cody Cupp hail from Johnson City. Spencer Maybe and drummer Kevin Razlog call Detroit, Michigan home.

Lyrics and melodies in flux, Poet the Band quickly formulated a style of sound that pairs elements of heavy metal with hardcore as stirred with accessible pop hooks and melodies. Not only do they have new music on the burner, they’re also in the midst of creating a documentary, “Modern Day Poets.”

“We’re just a band of old dogs,” Spencer Maybe said as the band awaited their show on Sunday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “Just waiting on our shot.”

Consider the swaddling infancy of Poet the Band. Despite having played their first-ever show in April at The End in Nashville, they’re already on the road. Tour stops included events in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina, a return to Nashville, and on July 15, Johnson City.

Furthermore, Poet the Band classify well as a do-it-yourself band. No financial backing attaches to what they have done or to what they are doing.

“Most bands have to pay someone to produce their record, pay someone to record their record, pay someone to do graphics for their record,” Maybe said. “We don’t have to pay anyone to do that. We do it ourselves.”

Swaths of personal revelations emote from such Poet the Band songs as “Think of You” and “Miss Misery.” On “Think of You,” Shaw’s looking back upon a fractured relationship.

“I had been in a relationship for a long time that ended,” Shaw said. “No matter how over someone you are, you will think of them sometimes. We have a music video for that song coming out on July 15.”

Poet the Band recorded their “Death Era” EP in a variety of locales. Some things were done remotely from Johnson City and Detroit. A good deal of recording occurred in Shaw’s home in Johnson City along with work done in Matt Smile’s Audioasis Studio in downtown Bristol.

So, what do they hear when they hear their band?

“The next great band,” said Kevin Razlog. “When we’re on stage, playing music, we’re playing our hearts out. We click on that sound. There are bands who just show up to play, but not us.”

They’re not teenagers, these music-minded fellows in Poet the Band. While they rock ’n’ roll all night, they do not party every day. They’re single-minded about their goals, serious about their dreams.

Theirs isn’t a dream deferred. For Poet the Band, the dream is well underway.

“We underestimate what we can do in five years, and we overestimate what we can do in a year,” Shaw said. “We’re all in our 30s, and we want this, man.”