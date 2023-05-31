Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Minnesota meets Manhattan in the form of post-alternative rock band Marcy Playground.

Remember them? Well, how about a spin of “Sex and Candy.”

Marcy Playground will revive that smash from the 1990s and more on Tuesday, June 13. That’s when the longtime trio embarks upon Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Co-founded by John “Woz” Wozniak and Dylan Keefe nearly 30 years ago, Marcy Playground has attained incredible longevity for a band whose hits were minimal yet their fanbase loyal.

“First and foremost,” said Dylan Keefe by phone last week from his home in Manhattan, New York, “we’re musicians and not music business people. If we were music business people, we would have taken the hint a long time ago.”

Translated, Marcy Playground own a scarcity of bona fide hits. There was “Saint Joe on the School Bus,” a Nirvana-like grungy single from the band’s debut album from 1997. MTV screened its video, and radio — particularly college radio outlets — spun the song. It made waves into the top 10 of Billboard’s alternative chart.

Yeah, you’ll hear “Saint Joe on the School Bus” in Bristol by the brothers in music.

“We do this because we love playing music,” Keefe said. “That’s not hyperbole. We do what we can to keep playing music together.”

That “Sex and Candy” rang the bells of intergenerational success fuels much of Marcy Playground’s concert stage appeal. Woz’s laconic delivery blankets lyrics about a fellow who encounters a woman who permeates “disco lemonade.” He sings “this surely is a dream.”

“There’s something about his laconic delivery on that song of watching summer go down that spoke to people at the time,” Keefe said. “It was like being numb and boom! There was an attraction to the woman that snapped him out of that. Plus, there’s a catchy killer riff. It’s a Hendrix-y-style riff.”

Released in late 1997, “Sex and Candy” vamped its way to number eight on Billboard’s pop singles chart. It stayed for several months atop Billboard’s modern rock chart. As a result, Marcy Playground went from barely recognizable to rock stars by spring 1998.

“I remember the first show we played after ‘Sex and Candy’ hit,” Keefe said. “It was in Iowa. And people were ignoring us. We got to ‘Sex and Candy,’ and suddenly nine to 10,000 people were singing along with us. We were like, ‘What the …?’”

In those days, whenever a rock record smashed through the gates of MTV and radio, mavens of late-night television snapped them up. Marcy Playground rode the late-night circuit courtesy “Sex and Candy.”

“We were on ‘Letterman.’ We were on ‘Leno.’ We were on MTV News, God rest its soul,” Keefe said. “It got real heavy. We went from trying to carve out as much time for music — that was our job in our 20s, and then it flipped on its head.”

Marcy Playground hit the road like a band of wide-eyed Jacks. Flush with hot hands, they toured with Blues Traveler, The Smashing Pumpkins, Gov’t Mule, Ben Harper, and Everclear.

“Everything was music,” Keefe said.

Then came the time to follow up their million-selling debut album. And massive hit. Pressure?

“The crazy part about the pressure, in hindsight the pressure was compounded — it clearly had nothing to do with what we were going to do next,” Keefe said. “We were touring all the time because of ‘Sex and Candy.’ Playing 90 minutes a show, we needed tunes. Our second record, we were killing it.”

That album, the guitar-riffs heavy “Shapeshifter,” released in late 1999. Marcy Playground’s first single from the album, “It’s Saturday,” stalled at a mediocre number 25 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart. Waves of lackluster reviews in such publications as Rolling Stone accompanied the record’s debut.

“To our true fans,” Keefe said, “it’s our best record. We thought we had a goldmine. Except the music industry was in chaos.”

The onset of Napster, which made available gobs of entire albums for free to anyone to download, created an earthquake throughout the music industry. Panic ensued as sales of physical music plummeted.

“We had to ask out of our contract,” Keefe said. “They were looking for the next Britney Spears.”

OK, they’re not Metallica and touring the world in front of hundreds of thousands. But nearly 30 years deep into their career, Marcy Playground persevere upon the old-fashioned concept of pure love of craft.

“It’s costly. We have to work very hard at it to do this thing,” Keefe said. “But we’re good at being musicians.”