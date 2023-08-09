Make way for Jimmie Vaughan.

Hailing from Texas, he’s one of the greatest blues-rock guitarists of his time.

And, he’s the brother of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan, the legendary “Pride and Joy” guitarist who died in a helicopter crash in 1990.

“Having someone with such a stellar blood line, like Jimmie Vaughan, on the paramount Bristol stage is what we’re all about,” said the Paramount’s executive director, Jennifer Hayes. “It’s what we do.”

Vaughan is slated to perform on Aug. 15 at Paramount Bristol with the Tilt-a-Whirl Band.

For years, Vaughan performed with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, a group that scored hits with “Powerful Stuff,” “Wrap It Up” and “Tuff Enuff.”

The guitarist is a four-time Grammy-winner

“When I talk about country and blues, they’re the same thing,” Vaughan says in a release.

“Muddy Waters and Hank Williams, Webb Pierce and Jimmy Reed. When I was a kid, I didn’t understand the difference. Everybody was always asking me, ‘Why do you want to play blues? Why don’t you play country?’ But I would listen to the country guys and they would be doing a Jimmy Reed song,” Vaughan said in the release.

“They’re playing the same lick. And Ray Charles, Little Milton, Guitar Junior, Lonnie Brooks, B.B. King — they all did country songs. Is Bob Wills country, blues or jazz? And the answer is, its American music. I’m tired of trying to pigeonhole everything. I want to bring it together; it comes from the same place.”

Today, Vaughan has been playing the blues he hears in his head and feels in his heart for over a half-century.

Over the years, he’s released a string of solo albums — and recorded with other groups. In 2019, he released “Baby, Please Come Home,” bringing his blues back into the spotlight with yet another Grammy nomination — and a Blues Foundation Award for Best Male Artist.

Vaughan will hit the Paramount stage at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15. Tickets are priced $47 to $79.50.

For more information visit paramountvbristol.org or call 423-274-8920.