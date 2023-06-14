If You Go Who: Dave Mason When: Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $41.54-$87.50 Info: 423-274-8920 Web, audio and video: www.davemasonmusic.com

Jimi Hendrix listened to the latest Bob Dylan album with friends in a friend’s London flat. The year was 1968. The album, Dylan’s “John Wesley Harding,” which contained the song, “All Along the Watchtower.”

Englishman Dave Mason was there. Shortly thereafter, Hendrix made rock ’n’ roll history when he recorded a scintillating version of Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” in London. Mason was there, too, playing 12-string guitar on the song.

Mason performed “All Along the Watchtower” during his previous visit to Paramount Bristol. He may well again upon his return to the hallowed venue in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 15. Yep, that’s tonight. Excellent tickets remain to witness rock ’n’ roll royalty.

“We were just good friends,” said Dave Mason of Jimi Hendrix by phone on Monday from a tour stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “They had a copy of Dylan’s new album. Everyone was always interested in whatever Dylan was up to. Jimi was a pretty quiet guy. All music and guitar.”

Those impressions carried over into London’s Olympic Studios, where Mason joined Hendrix during the sessions that led to Hendrix’ seminal “Electric Ladyland” LP.

“I’d be working with Jimi on some guitar things,” Mason said. “I did ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with him and sang ‘Crosstown Traffic’ with him. I figured whatever Hendrix did was gonna be something. There are all kinds of guitarists, but there was only one Jimi Hendrix.”

Mason earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of Traffic. By the time Hendrix’ “Electric Ladyland” album hit number one in the States, Mason was ensconced in making Traffic popular on radio and record players of rock fans around the world.

To that point, Mason wrote one of Traffic’s most enduring and covered classics, 1968’s “Feelin’ Alright?”

“It’s just a little two-chord song,” Mason said. “It went well and it went well when Joe Cocker recorded it. More than 50 artists recorded it. About every bar band does it.”

Though he was barely out of his teens, 1968 proved pivotal for Mason. In addition to his work with Traffic and Hendrix, he sat in on a recording session with the two-dollar pistol hot Rolling Stones. He ended up on “Street Fighting Man,” one of the Stones’ timeless rockers, which appeared on their album, “Beggars Banquet.”

“I was there for the session,” Mason, 77, a native of Worcester, England, said. “I knew Jimmy (Miller, the album’s producer) pretty well. I thought ‘Beggars Banquet’ was their best album.”

Change infiltrated those days and made life revolve faster than a 45 on the turntable. Mason was not immune, particularly as the 1960s ended and the ‘70s began.

“Yeah, ’69 was about the time I moved over here into the U.S.,” Mason said. “Traffic was over for me. That’s when I moved here. Some of the songs that I wrote then became part of my first solo album.”

Relocated to Southern California, Mason recorded and released at least one solo album per year throughout the 1970s. His second one, 1971’s “Dave Mason & Cass Elliot,” highlighted the singer and guitarist alongside Elliot, famous by then as a member of The Mamas and the Papas.

“When I first moved here, I spent a lot of time at her house,” Mason said. “We’d sing, sit around and talk about music.”

Mason’s fingerprints on rock ’n’ roll history look like a crime scene. They’re all over it. In addition to being a member of Traffic and recording with Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Cass Elliot, Mason recorded with George Harrison on his pivotal album from 1970, “All Things Must Pass.”

Oh, and listen to the lead guitar on Paul McCartney’s number one single from 1975, “Listen to What the Man Said.”

“Paul and I handled the lead guitar on that song,” Mason said.

Five years later, Mason dueted with Michael Jackson. Perhaps an improbable pairing, the recording happened much as Mason speaks, in matter-of-fact-fashion.

“Michael sang on a song with me called ‘Save Me,’” Mason said. “He was in the studio, down the hall recording. I needed a high voice. I went over and asked him about it. And he agreed to sing the song with me.”

Mason racked his biggest solo hit in 1977 with “We Just Disagree,” a top 15 pop hit that remains a staple in his shows. These days, Mason still records and tours mostly as in days gone by.

“In November,” Mason said, “we’re releasing a version of ‘Dear Mr. Fantasy’ with Joe Bonamassa. And I’m finishing up an autobiography.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame status qualifies Mason as a legend of rock ‘n’ roll. His 55-plus years of contributions vast, his ego remains remarkably mild.

“It’s what I did,” Mason said. “I’m just a working musician. I’m just a working stiff. Happy to be anywhere.”