If You Go

What: Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention

Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, just off Lee Highway near Exit 14 in Abingdon, Virginia.

When: Gates open at 11 a.m. on Friday. Registration is at 4 p.m. Musicians play at 6 p.m. Gates open on Saturday at 9 a.m..; registration is at 10 a.m., youth competitions starts at 11 a.m., with more music until 11 p.m.

How much: Admission is $10 Friday for adults and $3 for teens (13-17) and free for children 12 and younger. Saturday’s admission is $15 adults, $3 for teens (13-17) and free for children 12 and younger. A weekend pass is $20 for adults and $5 for teens.

Camping: Rough camping is available with $10 for tents and $30 for RVs (no hookups)

Info: 276-623-1866

Web: Abingdonfiddlers.com