Fetch your fiddle and grab your guitar.
The second annual Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention tunes up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend in Abingdon, Virginia.
And it promises to be a weekend’s worth of making musical memories, said Jennifer Blankenship, founder of the festival and a member of the board of directors at the fairgrounds.
“It’s a family-friendly event with talented musicians,” Blankenship said.
“And it’s just community. These people will become like family, and when you see them every year, it’s just like going to a family reunion.”
Fiddlers wanted
This year, the convention features $7500 in prize money plus over $2000 in door prizes specifically for musicians who compete in the competition.
It’s free to compete. You just have to pay admission to the event.
“We’re encouraging all skill levels,” Blankenship said.
“Just because you feel like you’re not good enough, chances are you are. We want you to get up there and try.”
Last year, the convention attracted 120 musicians, she said.
Blankenship is the chairman of the fiddlers’ convention committee — and was so inspired to bring this event to Washington County after visiting fiddling events at Galax, Virginia; Tazewell, Virginia; and Mount Airy, North Carolina.
Some musicians travel from one fiddlers’ convention to another.
“This community is like a family,” she said. “They’re sharing information with us.”
Case-in-point: Folks are now cross-promoting a fiddlers’ convention planned for Mountain City, Tennessee, on Labor Day weekend.
This year, the winning band will be invited to play at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, at some point over the next year.
Before and After
Beyond the music, you’ll find several vendors at the fairgrounds during the convention on Friday and Saturday.
You can also make a vacation out of your stay — with camping available at the fairgrounds.
Tim White serves as the host of the convention. A musical legend in the Tri-Cities, White is an artist and musician who serves as the host of “Song of the Mountains” in Marion, Virginia.
What’s new this year: The Tennessee Bluegrass Band is heading to wrap up the show on Saturday. Band members are also offering coaching sessions for musicians.
Prior to the official events on Friday and Saturday, the Martha Washington Inn on Abingdon’s Main Street is hosting a Barbecue dinner and jam session on Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m., for $15 per person.
It’s being billed as a fiddlers’ convention pre-party.
They see the importance to creating fiddlers’ week in Washington County similar to creating Race week in Bristol when the race is in town,” Blankenship said. “And I can see this growing to the point that it’s a week-long event. I just feel like if we continue on the path that we’re going, it will be longer than a two-day event.”
