MARION, Va. — Country star Deana Carter will perform at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $48 for premium seats, $42 for orchestra seats, and $37 for balcony seats. Tickets for seniors and students range from $32-$43, according to a written statement.

Nashville native Carter, didn’t take a seemingly easy route to stardom, but instead chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her own mark.

She took the industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut album “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more two decades ago. Anchored by the super hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro rock sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered well deserved respect and wild acclaim.

With eight albums under her belt, Carter explores many subjects commonly shared over a quaint dinner, afternoon coffee, or a sunny day hike with a good friend.

Singer, songwriter, producer — Deana Carter continues to defy conventional expectations, making waves as she makes great music, tours and movies.

Located in the heart of Marion’s vibrant downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored theatre in the Mayan Revival style, offering year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more

For more information and event tickets, please visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.