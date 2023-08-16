If You Go Blue Ridge Opry featuring Kelley Breiding starts at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for children age 6 to 11, and free for children younger than 6. Call 276-594-0676 or visit carterfamilyfold.org.

Make way for the Blue Ridge Opry coming to the Carter Fold in the Maces Spring section of Hiltons, Virginia, at Scott County.

The old time and country music variety show starts on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll find all the fun just off U.S. Route 58 (Gate City Highway) in the shadow of Clinch Mountain.

The Blue Ridge Opry features Kelley Breiding, who has performed many times at the Carter Fold with the Crooked Road Ramblers.

Blue Ridge Opry performs in the tradition of the Grand Ole Opry.

For this show, Breiding has assembled musicians to present a show reminiscent of that famous Nashville scene.

And it fits: The Carter Fold resembles an old barn. And this is like an old barn dance.

The Blue Ridge Opry is a retro-country music variety show with tributes to the likes of Patsy cline, Hank Williams, Uncle Dave Macon and Loretta Lynn. And, of course, you’ll also hear tunes by the Carter Family, the trio known for “Keep on the Sunny Side” and “Wildwood Flower.”

The affable Breiding serves as host, playing banjo and adding her vocal talent to the mix. A versatile musician, Breiding also leads a rockabilly band called Kelley and the Cowboys.

The Blue Ridge Opry features a mountain of musicians, including Rural Retreat barber Jim Lloyd plus Kris Truelsen, Ashlee Watkins, Andrew Small, Wayne Dye and Asa Wilson.