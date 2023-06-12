A proposal to put a paintball business near Lee Highway faces neighborhood opposition but comes up for review at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

This proposed zoning request near Abingdon, Virginia, did not meet the approval of the Washington County Planning Commission at a meeting held last month.

Yet the paintball proposal is still on the agenda to be heard as part of a series of public hearings at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The site extends just over two acres, said Stephen Richardson, the zoning administrator for Washington County.

“There would be teams firing paintballs at each other,” Richardson said.

“That area, along Route 11, there is a lot of commercial uses,” Richardson said. “It is very mixed use.”

The business would appeal to “youth,” said Aaron Miller, representing the paintball organization.

“We want to design it just like Call of Duty,” Miller said. “It’s very good for the economy … It’s just kind of shooting each other.”

Safety equipment would be for sale or rent, Miller said. “We’ve got your full protective masks … We’re not designed for any of us to get hurt. It’s just to have some fun.”

The business would only be operated during daylight hours, Miller said.

John Salyer, a resident speaking about his nearby property, said the paintball business could depreciate his $350,000 property.

Patricia Arnold, another resident whose property adjoins the field, told the planning commission that she was concerned that some paintballs can “travel 189 miles an hour.”

Arnold said her dogs could be hurt if a paintball hits them.

Commissioner Dulcie Mumpower praised the plan but said it could infringe on neighboring residents.

The commission voted 4-1 to deny the zoning request.