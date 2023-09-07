“This is the message…” — 1 John 1:5a

I love how John begins his first letter. He opens boldly in verse one: “We declare to you what was from the beginning…” He goes on to tell his readers about the Father’s foreordained plan, His “word of life” found in the Son, the Lord Jesus. The good news about this declaration is that the Father has intended to redeem us so that we might have full fellowship with the Father, the Son, and the Spirit. In other words, all things exist and find their purpose in the reconciliation we find in Jesus.

In light of this, John goes on in verse 5 to proclaim the message he was commissioned to share. And what is that message? Well, it’s complicated.

It’s not complicated because God is complicated; it’s complicated because we are. John talks about light and darkness, fellowship and alienation, truth and lies because we are all mixed bags. We claim friendship with God, yet we persist in doing things “our way.” We are sure we walk in the light, but the fact is that we often nurture hurts in the darkened corners of our hearts. We claim the truth, but often conceal it behind half-truths and falsehoods.

We are confused. We are wayward. All of us, each and every one (no matter your spiritual pedigree), are fallen sinners. The problem is our condition, not just that list of our shortcomings we’re sure God records in His terrible diary.

Here, and only here, can the good news of the message be heard, received, and change our lives. As Martin Luther pointed out, reflecting on Jesus’ opening declaration of the coming of the kingdom (Mark 1:15), “…the entire life of believers [is] one of repentance” (Thesis #1, 95 Theses). The message John was commissioned to proclaim wasn’t simply that we are wretched sinners, but that through confession and trust (faith) in the unconquerable love of God for us in Jesus Christ, we can walk out of the shadows and into the light — we can have fellowship with our Creator!

But let’s be honest: This seems outright impossible. Judging by the state of politics, how we treat our neighbors, the reality of what life in the community of the church often becomes, as well as the distortions we carry in ourselves, we see a whole lot of dark, and very little light. Is confession, is truth, is light really possible?

Here’s the good news of John’s message: “If we confess our sins, he who is faithful and just will forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). The great news is that it doesn’t depend on us in the long run. Forgiveness and cleansing are God’s work in us. All they require is a heart willing to let go and allow God to do the impossible within us.