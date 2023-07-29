The scripture says, “No one who believes in him will be put to shame.” (Romans 10:11)

2,000 years later, it’s kind of hard to imagine the leap faith involved for the first generation of Christians. Most of them were Jewish-Christians, with a growing minority of Gentile (non-Jewish, Greco-Roman converts). For both groups, the difficulty was found in the question, “How could a crucified man be a Messiah or Lord?”

The expected Messiah was to be a conquering king, empowered by God’s very Spirit, who would liberate Israel from the chains of her oppressors, and establish God’s righteous rule in power and might. The one “lord” known by Greco-Roman Gentiles in the Roman Empire was the emperor (Caesar). Caesar would regularly be celebrated as Lord, or Kyrios in the Greek, his genius expressed in coins and glory worshipped in every city in the empire.

In contrast, being crucified was the very emblem of humiliation. The cross was an instrument of execution meant to torture its victims and expose them to public ridicule. Contrary to the modest images on our stained-glass windows, victims of crucifixion would be stripped of their clothing, exposing them in order to shock onlookers. The point was to send a message: mess with Rome, and this is what you will get.

Yet, Paul tells us in Romans 10:11 (quoting Psalm 25:3) that “no one who believes in him will be put to shame.” To look upon the crucified Jesus, Paul argues, and confess that he is Lord and believe that God raised him from the dead is more than an act of hope; it is the very means by which we are saved. (Romans 10:9) How can this be?

The answer for Paul and the first generation of Christians was that God was defeating the powers of sin and death using the very tools they used to humiliate and take life. What looked like foolishness and humiliation to the world were the very means by which God was showing God’s power. God was taking what was weak and using it to put true strength on display, and that strength was the power of God’s love for you and I.

All of this is important as we look around us. We live in a world of neighbors who suffer, who fall short, and are often the objects of humiliation and shame. We look upon their weakness either in horror or disgust. We might even cheer their downfall.

However, we ought not forget that in our weakness, Paul reminds us that no one will be put to shame who believes on him. In Jesus Christ, we belong to a God, not just of new beginnings, but a God whose glory is destined to be put on display in the low and despised things (1 Corinthians 1:28). What this means is that in Jesus Christ, our hope is that even in our most desperate places in life when we feel low and worthless, God can and will use us in amazing ways.