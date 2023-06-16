The Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington — Saturday Sermon

“And leaving the crowd behind, they took him with them in the boat, just as he was. Other boats were with him.” — Mark 4:36

I cannot take credit for the insight I share. Instead, I was given the gift of an interesting observation made by an anonymous devotional writer on Mark 4:36. According to the writer, the story of Jesus calming the storm on the sea begins with the disciples taking Jesus along for the ride on the boat, a mere passenger on this leg of the journey.

If you think about it, this makes sense. Many of the disciples were experienced fishermen. Yes, Jesus did miracles and had the words of life, but when it came to boats, water, and navigation, the disciples must have felt they had everything battened down. They may have even encouraged their master Jesus to go take a nap (verse 38). “We’ve got this, Lord,” Simon Peter might have said to Jesus.

Then the storm came. Interestingly in verse 37, the waves rise and nearly sink the boat before we get to verse 38 when they wake Jesus up to plead with him to save them. Reading between the lines, we might imagine Andrew manning the rudder while James and John tack the sails. They had likely been through their share of choppy water. I can well imagine that they did their best to sort things out before we find them completely panicked.

But eventually the disciples hit water and winds they could no longer manage. At the end of themselves and their capacities, they turn to their last hope. “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” Jesus, can’t you see that we’re in trouble? Help!

If you are familiar with the story, you know how it ends. Jesus wakes up, rebukes the wind, and silences the sea. He then turns to them and asks, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?”

This is our question amid the turmoil of our days. If we aren’t in those waters now, we will eventually come into a storm in life that threatens to drown us. We get desperate. Usually, it only at these moments that we find new time and opportunity to pray and plead with God. In other words, Jesus stops becoming a passenger, and we begin to turn the rudder over to him. We long for his words of peace to calm the storm.

Maybe, just maybe, faith isn’t a checklist of accomplishments and right belief. Maybe faith is the process of learning to turn to Jesus in both calm and stormy waters. In all circumstances, faith is growing to trust, as that old hymn reminds us, that “the waves and winds still know the voice of him who rules them while he dwelt below.”