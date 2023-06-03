Vivian Orr turns 3 next month. At the age of 2 and change, she has already learned the importance of words.

Some folks believe they should not try to influence their children’s ideas about who they are, what they believe and what they become. Not Vivi’s parents. Summer and Paul Orr very wisely make sure Vivi is exposed to Christian truths and Godly principles. They pray as a family and attend church regularly. Summer and Paul also strive to set a good example for their children in their everyday family life.

Vivi’s older sister Imogene has been a good example, too. Immi is 9 years old and, in addition to Christian values and gospel music, she has heard lots of country music. When she was around three years old she was at a family gathering at her grandparents’ house when she decided to make her debut as a country singer. Grabbing a pretend mic she belted out a song she had just composed.

“My man ... my man ... my man ... DIED!” She sang into the “mic.” Then she continued playing with cousins as if nothing had happened.

But back to Vivi. One Sunday afternoon after church the family was gathered at Butch and Brenda Smith’s — Immi and Vivi’s grandparents — as they do every Sunday in Sevierville. Lots of Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends were milling around in the yard when Summer noticed Vivi walking up to various individuals and, after being sure she had their full attention, she would say in a loud voice, “THE LORD!” Then she would find another listener and looking them in the eye she would again proclaim, “THE LORD!”

When Summer approached her young evangelist daughter and ask what she was doing, Vivi replied, matter-of-factly, “I’m talking about the Lord.” Her mom wasn’t sure where she had heard the conversation — it could have been at church or when her parents were praying — but she had heard someone say something like, “We need to talk about the Lord ...” or “... tell folks about the Lord more than we do.” Vivi took it to heart.

When I heard the story from my daughter’s old college friend, I immediately had a couple of thoughts. The first simply that children repeat what they hear. Often parents hear their children spout some vulgar language or profanity and wonder “Where did they hear THAT?”

It must be refreshing to hear a child whose words have been influenced by someone talking about The Lord!

Another thought: could we not learn from the conversation of that precious little child who was simply trying to talk about the Lord? Maybe we old folks should indeed spend more time talking about the things of God for the sake of those we are addressing as well as the little ears that overhear.