Our only son has been enduring the heat of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, going through army basic training for the Tennessee National Guard, separated from his wife and sons, for more than two months. It has been rough on the whole family, but it is almost over now. His separation from family while he serves his country has stirred some memories in his dad, too. Before Stephen made his appearance in the world, I left my young wife and three daughters for a couple of weeks and flew half way around the world on a mission trip to Kerala in South India.

Obviously two weeks is not like two months, but some of our feelings and lonely nights must have been similar. As I began making the comparison and started to recall my experience from decades ago, I found an old notebook I had used as a journal to record my journey. For several days, off and on, I pored over the words I had scribbled on those pages so long ago.

At the time, Sammie and I had three very precious young daughters. The youngest, Stacia, was only three. The four of them stayed in Greensboro, NC with Sammie’s parents while I traveled to New York, London, Rome, Bombay and finally to Cochin, Kerala. Stacia had seen me board the first airplane for my flight to New York and — until they met me at the airport in Greensboro on my return — she would see planes flying over Nanny and Papa’s house and would wave enthusiastically, crying, “There’s Daddy! Hey Daddy!”

There were eight of us in our party, and in Cochin we divided up and went to three different locations to preach and teach for the next several days. Mike Christian and I met Kunjumon Chacko and rode over narrow bumpy roads for three hours to the city of Kottayam; dodging cows and every imaginable type of vehicle, it was quite a trip. While in Kottayam we lectured at a Bible college, led crusades and other services including Vacation Bible School in a couple of outlying villages. The overall experience was phenomenal and life changing for me. I was introduced to an extremely different culture and met some folks I could have only read about, had I not made the journey. Among those I met were Hindu priests, a snake charmer and a leper beggar that I gave a rupee to.

As I read the words I had penned so many years ago, the theme that stood out most in my writing was how much I missed my precious wife and little girls. I only got to talk to Sammie one time by phone while I was in India, and it was mostly, “I miss you so much … what did you say? … you’re breaking up on me … can you hear me?”

The loneliness of separation from those you love most in this world is one common thread that runs through the experiences of my mission trip to India and my son’s basic training in Missouri. There’s another connection that I did not make at first.

Dr. Kunjumon Chacko, who was our host while we were in Kottayam, is founder and chairman of the India Baptist Theological Seminary, Chairman of the India Baptist Convention, author of more than 20 books and has been in the ministry since 1973. But his passion and principle calling is to prison ministry. He is Chairman of Prison Fellowship India and India Vision. Those many years ago, his greatest ministry was in the prisons. With the help of countless volunteers, his ministry has helped more than 100,000 prisoners get back into society throughout the whole country of India. Many of them have committed their lives to Christ.

Part of our son’s job with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is helping those who have served time in prison to get back into the workforce and become productive citizens.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Stephen and Dr. Chacko could meet? If not here, I believe they will in heaven. Please pray for them both.