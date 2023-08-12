Okay! In the past I have suggested that we can be too dependent on electronic devices. I may have even insinuated that folks often spend too much time on social media, texting, sending silly emails and surfing the web. But I never meant to imply that technology is all bad. Certainly it can be used the wrong way, or we can spend too much time, or we can misuse the internet and all that goes with it. On the other hand, these things can be used in ways that create a true blessing.

Maybe our first thought is of various ministries that use Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to get the Word out. Of course individuals can use any means available to speak to the hearts of others in a kind way ... it depends on the individual and their intent.

Sometimes what is broadcast on social media can become a real treasure. Allow me to use a couple of examples that are close to my heart to illustrate.

Recently our son graduated from the US Army’s basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. According to the app on my phone the weather for the day of graduation included temperatures near 100 degrees, and according to my GPS it was a drive of over 700 miles by the route we would have taken. Also, the ceremony was scheduled to be held outdoors in the boiling sun. The forecast we were depending on was a few weeks before the event, and we were expecting to take almost a week driving out and back. Of course Stephen had not seen his wife for more than ten weeks and they needed to be together, too. All of that helped us decide we should not try to be there in person.

The good news was that the whole thing was on Facebook. Since Sammie nor I either are on Facebook, we did not trust our computer savvy for such an important occasion, so we drove to our daughter’s house in Dandridge and watched it with her on Facebook. It was so stirring. I don’t know who else shed a few tears, but my eyes were watering. That experience along with the pictures our daughter-in-law emailed and posted on Instagram (which Sammie does do) gave us as close to a front row seat as we could get. We also received reports via cellphone verbal and text messages of how Whitney ran and jumped into his arms.

When Stephen flew into the airport in Nashville the next night we were able to witness the treasure of the reunited family on our screens. Stephen and Whitney were unable to take the same flight back to Middle Tennessee. She got back to Nashville first so she was able to take pictures and videos of Stephen’s reunion with his boys. In the video Grayson and Anderson are running toward their daddy. Anderson gets to him first and jumps into his arms. Grayson comes next and buries his head in his daddy’s chest. Then Anderson throws his arms around them for a group hug ... the Playl boys. Finally they walk to the exit, the three of them holding hands and Anderson looking up with great admiration at his father.

What a treasure! Although we couldn’t be there in person, we were able to witness the moving scenes on our devices. There definitely is great value in social media and electronic devices when used in such a positive way, and I am so thankful for their invention.

Of course given the choice between seeing a picture or video or even facetime or Facebook or being face to face and being able to touch someone, most of us would choose the last option. I know I would. Given the choice between an email, text or phone call, I would go for the phone call.

Someday personal contact and face to face will no longer be an option. Death will separate us, even if only for a short time. Sammie and I lost our parents before the invention of all the electronic devices and social media. I’m glad we have ancient recordings, tapes and so forth. I am thankful for pictures, some faded, some black and white. Also I thank God that I can still remember times we spent together, even time talking on the phone.

The best news ever is that one day, through faith in Christ and the Grace of God, we can spend eternity together with our loved ones who share that faith. And we’ll also get to talk to Moses and Isaiah and Mary and Paul ... in person, not on a screen ... and we will get to sit at the feet of Jesus, maybe even jump into his arms.

Social media at its best is not that good!