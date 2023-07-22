I have a new scar to add to my collection. This one is across my posterior and is a result of the recent replacement surgery of my right hip. Thanks again to everyone who prayed for my recovery and lack of patience. Everything is — almost — back to normal. No pain; no cane. Just a slight limp and not quite back to full strength. But … when I step out of the shower and look in the mirror at my backside, I still see where the incision was made to tear out the old hip and replace it with a brand new artificial one. I’m still trying to make the connection between that and artificial intelligence. Oh, nevermind.

My left knee also sports a scar. When I make public appearances wearing shorts, people often ask about my knee surgery. Especially more recently when I am bragging about my hip replacement, they’ll say, “Oh, I see you had knee surgery, too.” or “Have you also had knee surgery?”

In answer to those inquiries I get to tell the story of my knee scar. It wasn’t surgery at all, but an accident when I was eight or nine years old. Many years ago I was riding a pony on our farm and I was too lazy to dismount to open a gate. So I unhooked the gate, then tried to kick it open while still in the saddle. Oops! My other foot kicked the pony in the flank and he took off. My left leg, that was sticking out to open the gate, got caught in barbed wire and ripped a gash in my knee.

The cut should have healed with no problem. Stitches were not even required. However. I made the mistake, being the young innocent and ignorant child that I was, of swimming in a muddy pond where my wound got infected. It took much too long to heal, and behold: a life long scar that looks like knee surgery.

Another scar on my body, while less noticeable now, is the result of a much more serious and recent event. That scar was created about fourteen years ago when my chest was ripped open so Dr. Marcus Williams could save my life by performing a four vessel coronary artery bypass grafting. (Open heart surgery.)

There have been other minor surgery scars, broken bottles scars, motorcycle wreck scars and others. In fact, at my age, my body is covered with little scars from minor accidents, but all of them have healed up just fine — so far. The Bible says we are fearfully and wonderfully made. I am so thankful for God’s healing power.

I’m reminded, though, that some scars are much deeper than skin-deep. Many people bear emotional and spiritual scars caused by wounds inflicted by others or perhaps self-inflicted by poor choices and sinful action. Sadly, sometimes the wounds never heal.

Yet there is hope for healing. Even when horrific events occur — as they all too often do in our society — there is a Healer who can bind up the broken hearted and bring peace in a chaotic world. The peace of God reaches beyond our comprehension. When we have scares that result in scars, there is One who longs to bring comfort and healing. Even when there is senseless loss of life, our hearts are heavy and the tears flow freely, we can turn to Him for healing. The hurt may last for a long time and the healing may be slow, but eventually the scars fade as the great Physician applies his soothing touch. In Heaven, all our scars will be washed away.

Quoting from the song by Casting Crowns:

“The only scars in Heaven, they won’t belong to me and you

There’ll be no such thing as broken, and all the old will be made new

And the thought that makes me smile now, even as the tears fall down

Is that the only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now.”

Someday, because of the wounds that scarred Jesus’s precious body, we can join Him in a perfect resurrection body.