Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In a grove of trees on the old Allen Farm, between Riddles Run Road and Gunpowder Creek, about a mile from the Ohio River in Boone County, Kentucky is a tiny cemetery. Though I’ve never been there, I’ve seen its satellite image on Google.

“Findagrave.com” lists five graves, and I have seen pictures of two of the tombstones. One is Isham Allen’s marker. The other marks the grave of his wife, Elizabeth Mosby. Isham died October 24, 1834. He was 73.

Why would I care about an ancient grave I have never seen, in a secluded place more than three hundred miles from where I live? What could cause me to seek out such random information from the internet and research the GPS location of such a small piece of real estate?

Quick answer: Isham and Elizabeth Allen had several children. One of their daughters, Adeline, a twin, married Littleberry Allen, her distant cousin. Their son, Benjamin Isham Allen, had a daughter, Hattie Glendora. Hattie was my maternal grandmother.

Most of us have thirty-two great-great-great grandparents, so why am I so interested this one? Well, Isham was born and lived most of his life in Henrico County, VA. In 1779 or 1780 he enlisted in the Continental Army, Capt. Morgan’s Company, Col. Campbell’s Regiment, and fought in the battles of Guilford Courthouse, Camden, Ninety-Six and Eutaw Springs.

In 1781 he was discharged at Salisbury, NC, having survived the American Revolutionary War.

More than fifty years later he was laid to rest in Kentucky, the first of five graves in a small family cemetery. Eighteen months of his 73 years were spent fighting to help establish our nation. He was a common man. An army private, a farmer, father of twelve.

Millions have donned the uniform of our nation. Many have died fighting for our freedom. Some are interred in the 131 National Cemeteries maintained by the Veterans Administration.

My brother, Ralph, and his wife, Phyllis, are buried at a National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City contains about 17,000 graves, and Arlington National Cemetery, just out of D.C., contains more than 400,000 graves of veterans and family members.

Many are buried in the foreign soil that soaked up their life blood.

Countless others have been entombed in state owned veterans’ cemeteries, community cemeteries, church graveyards and private burial grounds, like the Allen Family Cemetery in Kentucky.

On Memorial Day, countless American flags will adorn a myriad of tombs. We must never forget the sacrifice of these brave men and women. We must pray and stand, so that our nation will not fall. We must, or it will.

While we are memorializing, be sure to remember the One whose death made eternal life a possibility for us all.

Crosses everywhere remind us of His sacrifice. Millions paid the ultimate price that our nation could be free. Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice to purchase freedom for us as individuals. We must stand for freedom in this world. We must kneel before the Cross and pray that Christ will give us freedom from the chains of sin.