What did you do on Sept. 11 to remember that unforgettable day? Sammie and I drove around sharing memories, snapping pictures of flags at half staff, checking messages and posts on our phones, and praying for our country. In honor of those who lost their lives on that horrendous day our son did a memorial stair climb in honor of the New York City firefighters who gave their lives at the Trade Center, on the weekend before Patriot Day; then he and twelve year old Grayson completed a 5K run for the Nashville Wounded Warrior project.

For her 10th birthday, Katie Grace, our stinking cute granddaughter, spent the weekend in New York City. A few weeks earlier her mother, our daughter, had asked K.G. where she would like to celebrate her birthday and her reply was “Charlotte” — they live in Wilmington, NC. Shannon suggested that she set her sites a bit higher and Katie said, “Paris?”... “London?” Her mom then announced that she was planning a weekend in the Big Apple where they would see some stage productions, then tour the area near ground zero.

Katherinee was born on September 11, 2013, twelve years after that infamous day in our nation’s history. The adults in her life have always associated the two days — one event being extremely heinous the other being priceless. The significance of the date on which she was born has always been beyond the grasp of her young mind, but on her tenth birthday K.G. was afforded the opportunity to see, first hand, the Memorial, The Church, the Wall of Remembrance as well as the Statue of Liberty and other noteworthy sites. Now she begins to understand.

Our son and grandson spent a great deal of time and energy, sweat and aching muscles to honor the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 9/11/2001. Shannon invested a lot of cash, time and inconvenience to make her daughter’s tenth birthday unforgettable. In addition to the expected worries, there were two cancelled flights involved and a night trying to catch a few ZZZ’s at LaGuardia Airport. Of course none of that compares to the sacrifice of those who died in the terrorist attacks.

At one point in their pilgrimage, as we spoke on the phone, Katie blurted out, “Mom really outdid herself this time!”

Certainly it was costly, but Katie Grace will never forget her tenth birthday — neither the excitement and enjoyment of the entertainment of Broadway and Times Square nor the solemn reality of the inhumanity and evil of those terrorists who attacked our great nation. Hopefully we will all remember 9/11.

Our nation still has lots of room for improvement. We the people have wandered far away from the God of our Fathers. But, if we will keep reminding ourselves, if we will humble ourselves, pray and seek God’s face, if we will turn from our wicked ways, then He will hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our land. He told Israel He would — thousands of years ago — and I believe His promise extends to America, today. Just don’t forget the “if”.