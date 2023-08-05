Sitting in a couple of our favorite chairs reading the newspaper and a favorite book, Sammie and I were enjoying a quiet evening. Outside our den windows, the sun had retreated and swept away the last beautiful tones of a lingering sunset. Suddenly the serene darkness was interrupted by the sound of raindrops on our roof.

In unison, we raised our heads from the reading material in which we had been engrossed and looked at each other. First to speak, she addressed me with a simple question. “Is that rain?”

After a slight pause in the conversation — a chance to make a decision of whether to drag myself from the comfort of my chair, force myself to take the half-dozen steps across the room, turn on the back porch light, peer through the glass at the drops of water bouncing off the deck … or not — I answered.

“Just a minute, Honey.” I dug into my pocket. “Let me check the Weather Channel App on my phone, and I’ll see what it’s doing.”

True story!

Of course I was at least half kidding in an attempt to entertain my wife, who seemed to be getting a bit bored with her book. On the other hand, I was only half kidding. I knew we were getting precipitation in the neighborhood, but before we began our discussion of the weather, I thought it might be wise to check the weather app for the forecast. The current temperature, the expected overnight low, predictions for hourly conditions over the next forty-eight hours, projections for the next fifteen days, and maybe even what those same projections were for Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. We had checked the weather there several times daily as we prayed for our son who was enduring unbelievable heat there while going through the US Army’s basic training there — as a 37-year-old father of two and one on the way.

May I pose a simple question? Do you believe we have become too dependent on our electronic devices? Are we more interested in information from our phones than conversation? Are we ever so involved with social media that we can’t be sociable?

Do you ever see people sitting together in a restaurant texting instead of carrying on a conversation? Maybe every time you eat out? Perhaps they are checking their email, reading the news, getting the score of an important ballgame, or playing a game? Perhaps they are texting the person sitting across the table.

How many times have you seen someone texting or checking their Instagram while driving? Scary, huh? Have you ever been on your phone while trying to drive? Honestly! Okay! I have answered a few calls — handsfree now with bluetooth — but I have never texted while driving. Maybe I’ve read a text while sitting at a red light, but I didn’t send a text … and I always put my phone down when the impolite driver behind me blew his horn impatiently.

Here are a couple of thoughts for you:

First, the Golden Rule says, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

Second, humans can predict the weather, but we can’t control it. Matthew 5:45 tells us that God sends sunshine on the good and evil alike, and He causes it to rain on the righteous as well as the unrighteous. And in John 3:8 we find these words, “The wind blows where it wishes and you hear it, but you can’t tell where it comes from or where it’s going.” Weather prognosticators make educated guesses, but then they change them.

As the weather goes, I must agree with Mark Twain (or maybe it was Charles Dudley Warner), when he said, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”

As far as the Golden Rule goes, our world would be a better place if we would just do it!

We talk about the weather more than we discuss the Golden Rule. Just remember: You can’t do anything about the weather, but you can do something about the way you treat other people — whether on an electronic device, driving or just living in general.