Someone left the screen door open and a bird flew into the screened porch on our back deck. It’s our favorite room in the house, even though it’s not, technically, in the house — it is, instead, out back. And Outback is neither a restaurant nor the region of Australia the restaurant was named for, it’s where we are when we go out the back door. Outback is where our deck, hot tub, back yard, storage building, fence, driveway, swing, hammock, bird bath and bird feeders are located. And it’s where the screen door was left open on the screened porch so that a bird, attracted to the seed in the feeders, flew in and captured herself.

A female goldfinch, identified easily by her chartreuse and black feathers, was trapped among the rafters, fluttering around against the medal roof. My wife discovered her on a Friday evening. Soon we were trying to coax our little feathered friend from the big cage to some wide open spaces. But nothing we did could persuade her to fly low enough to escape through the door to freedom.

Saturday morning we tried again, unsuccessfully, then left for the day to visit relatives. We left the screen door open, on purpose, all day, hoping she would find the exit. But when we returned that night, she was still there — hanging out in our screened porch.

Sunday morning when I let the dog out, Mrs. Finch was still there, hanging onto the screened wall of the porch. Finally, with the help of a broom, I succeeded in sweeping her low enough to direct her to the open door and freedom.

After church I went back to our outback and, guess what I found in the screened porch! Inside, behind a closed door, was a male goldfinch. Earlier that morning, when I evicted his mate, I had failed to detect his presence in the rafters. Mr. Finch has bright yellow and black plumage. He was quite handsome, but I didn’t want to keep him as a pet. I wished, as did he, that the avian pair might be reunited to fly as free as — well — as free as birds. So out came the broom again and, using the skills I had developed over the past couple of days, I was able to show him the way out … quickly.

Then I went inside to tell my wife the rest of the story. She was so impressed — not with my newly acquired skills, but with the chivalry of the male goldfinch.

“He risked his life when he came and tried to rescue his woman.” Sammie cooed, referring to the boy bird. “He was so brave, so attentive, so protective.” As usual, my wife was absolutely correct. He was all of those things. His valiant display was a sermon illustration.

Many human husbands could learn from that flying preacher. Most of us could be more considerate, courteous, courtly, and courageous when it comes to our wives.

Jesus said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

The Apostle Paul said, “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.” (Ephesians 5:25)

Jesus laid down His life for us, when He died on the cross for our sins. Gentlemen, what kind of sacrifice would you and I make for our wives?