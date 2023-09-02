"What's wrong with the car?"

We had been to Hopewell, Virginia, to witness the leadership of our grandchildren at Woodlawn Baptist Church and hear about their ministry and mission work on a recent trip to Philadelphia. We had taken them to lunch at The Old Chickahominy House in Williamsburg then spent a couple of days in that historic town. Now we were on our way home to Bristol where we were to meet Sammie's sister, her daughter and son-in-law and their friends for dinner.

"Something's wrong with the car!"

We were passing Wytheville on the interstate. Only about an hour to go. On the home stretch.

"The car is completly dead! We have no power!"

The first question out of Sammie's mouth almost sounded like an inquiry at a car lot, but within seconds I recognized a tone of desperation in her voice. I could see the panic in her eyes as she frantically tried to steer the car with no power steering and a dead engine.

Fortunately the traffic was thin — at that moment — and she was able to direct our vehicle across two lanes and make it to the shoulder of the interstate before it stopped completely. Then I began to analyze the situation. We were not out of fuel. I had checked the gas gauge minutes earlier and we had enough to go about a hundred and forty miles.

Apprehensively we traded places and I tried to start the engine. As my wife had stated just moments before, the car was completely dead. There was enough juice left to operate the flashers — I was thankful for that — but not enough to turn the engine over and start it.

So we breathed a prayer of thanksgiving for AAA and made the phone call. They were so helpful. They made sure we at least were off the road, although only a few feet from semis flying by. They put us on the priority list and had a tow truck there as quickly as possible.

The driver, Steve, was so efficient and helpful. He calmed our fears, let us ride in the truck with him and took our vehicle to Crabtree Buick in Bristol. Robbie, the salesman who sold us the car a few months ago, put us in a loaner and we left the car in their hands for repair.

Without the help of others, we could not have made it. It was scary, but we lived to tell the story. It was expensive, but we have our vehicle back and we had transportation during the time it took to fix our car.

Truth be told, there are many times we must depend on others to get us through a situation ... and we should be available when someone needs to depend on us to get them through, too!

As a matter of fact, we could never make it through life without God's help. We need to recognize that and depend on Him day in and day out in every circumstance. If we do not learn to depend on Him we will be in big trouble. I'm still learning to lean on Jesus.