So! Speaking of pride, what's it all about?

Sammie and I are very proud of our four children We are proud of our seven grandchildren — and one on the way. We are proud of our home, our community, our country and its flag, our church, our friends ... I could go on and on, but let's focus on one of those. Then let's discuss what we should be proud of.

We are proud of all of our family, but please allow me to concentrate my bragging on our son, for now. Stephen is in the middle of ten weeks of basic training for the Army in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He just turned 37. He was rejected by every branch of military service nearly twenty years ago because of a medical condition, but recently he was allowed to enlist in the Tennessee National Guard and he is on his way.

He has been allowed to fulfill his lifelong dream of serving his country. It is an answer to prayer that was initially answered, "Wait!"

Being as much as 20 years older than some of his comrades, and having received undergrad and graduate degrees from college, he started out with the rank of specialist, E-4. Assigned to lead some in basic training who are young enough to be his sons, he was forced to spend Father's Day separated from his own sons, ages 10 and 12. His first Sunday at "Boot Camp" he was privileged to attend worship service, and he became very emotional when the first song was a favorite of his boys.

Our son is spending his summer separated from his family on Memorial Day, Flag Day and July Fourth, because of his love for his country. And Whitney and the boys are in agreement. All are sacrificing and I am so proud of them all.

Of course many have sacrificed more, and I do not wish to compare. My heart goes out to all who have served in so many ways, and my prayers are for all who have served God and country. The point is that we are proud of what God has done through the lives of our son and many others.

As a matter of what pride is and if it's okay to be proud, scripture has a lot to say about pride. The Bible also talks about being humble and showing humility. Pride is considered by many to be the root of all sin and one of the seven deadly sins.

A comparison between pride and humility is found in Proverbs 11:2 which states, "With pride comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom." And Proverbs 16:18 and 19 tells us that, "Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall. It is better to have a humble spirit with the poor than to divide riches with the proud."

James wrote, "God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble ... humble yourselves before the Lord and he will exalt you."

So is it wrong to be proud of my son, my wife, my country, my church? Scripture tells of some ways that it is okay to have pride and to boast. One of the best examples of this is found in Jeremiah chapter nine where we read, "This is what the Lord says, 'Let not the wise person boast in wisdom, nor the mighty in his might, let not the rich boast in his riches, but let the one who boasts boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the Lord.'"

Twice the Apostle Paul told the Corinthians, in each of the two letters he wrote to them, "Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord."

Hopefully it is OK to brag on some folks and some things — even while recognizing that they are not perfect — if we make sure we give God the glory for the good in them and brag about how He has used those people and those things to bless us and to honor His Name.

"Thank you, God, for our precious son and his wonderful family. Also for all of our family. Please bless and protect him and them and all others who glorify your Name."