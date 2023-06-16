Nearing his 44th birthday, my dad welcomed his last child into the world: Me! The baby! Boy number four! His first son, Buford, Dad’s namesake, would have been old enough to be my father…but he died at the age of five.

The next son, Ralph Dudley, was also my half-sibling. The first two boys were born to my father’s first wife. They divorced back in the day when there were many more marriages than divorces. Dudley was 17 when I was born. The army insisted that his name was Ralph, and he was in the army when I met him, so … he was Ralph to me. Ralph and his precious wife, Phyllis, are buried in the National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Dad was about 40 when he married my mother, Mary Green Johnson, an “old maid” school teacher approaching the age of thirty at the time.

Mary Green provided the hard labor in birthing my brother David and me, but Daddy was there. Every day, as an electrician and a farmer, he worked hard to provide for us. When he sold the building where Playl Electric Co. had been, his tools and supplies filled the basement and attic of our house ... as well as much of the barn. From the farm he continued to offer his services to friends and special clients … while raising crops and livestock. He worked until he got too sick to work. Only then did he die.

Although old enough, chronologically, to have been my grandfather, Buford Delmar Playl was my daddy … a dad-gum good one, too! He was a strict disciplinarian, but his love was never questioned. I do not recall him telling me he loved me, until I was an adult … then he made up for his previous lack of verbal display of affection by saying the words “I love you” often. He taught us how to live through his passionate faith and hard work…and his love for my mother.

As a kid, I always gave my dad some “unique” present for Father’s Day. Similar to birthdays and Christmas, the gift was usually a tie — for Sundays and funerals; a pair of dress socks — he had a drawer full; some cheap aftershave from Moore’s Rexall Drug Store — he never ran out; or perhaps a more practical gift — such as a wallet or pocketknife. He had drawers full of those, too, but at least there was one available — when I needed to borrow.

Daddy taught a boys’ Sunday school class in the Junior Department. He and Mother shared an Intermediate Department Training Union (youth group). His tenor voice graced the church choir. These were but a few of his many church responsibilities. More importantly, he exemplified his Christian faith 24/7/365. In “retirement” he bought a 50 by 80 foot tent with folding chairs and a truck to haul them in. And he hauled them all over the South and Midwest for various churches to use for tent revivals.

Although he never preached a regular sermon, he was always ready to share his faith — in a gracious, humble and non-challenging way —with anyone willing to listen.

Fathers, myself included, could learn much from my dad. It has been almost forty years since he passed — and I still miss him. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!