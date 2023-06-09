Grace Meadows is hard to describe in a few words. It's a farm, it's a restaurant, it's a gift shop, it's a wedding venue and it's a church. All of those things and, maybe, more. Grace Meadows is located between Johnson City and Jonesborough in the beautiful rolling hills of Washington County, Tennessee, surrounded by meadows and mountains, ponds and cattle.

Our first trip to Grace Meadows was last fall, when I had the privilege of officiating a wedding there. The rehearsal dinner was at Grace Meadows Kitchen, and Sammie and I were hooked. After a beautiful wedding, the following evening we enjoyed an unbelievable reception. We were more hooked. A couple of times since, we have savored their delicious family-style meals.

But what I want to share with you now is a Sunday trip to the farm we made a couple of months ago for church. Yes, they have a very active and exciting church at the venue. Worship services were held in the same building where the wedding reception was celebrated a few months earlier, adjacent to the restaurant, which is, of course, closed on Sundays.

Hundreds of worshippers were present that day, all ages. Close to a hundred were children who left in the middle of the service for "Children's Church." And the music was exciting and inspirational, too. But let's get to the sermon.

The guest speaker that day was our main reason for being there that particular Sunday. Ira Cunningham was a member of the youth group at Shellsford Baptist Church in McMinnville, Tennessee, when I was pastor there. After answering the call to preach, Ira attended a Bible College in Florida and pastored a small country church surrounded by peanut fields in the Florida panhandle. I preached there in a series of revival services. Later, Sammie and I moved to Bristol, and we invited Ira up to preach at Woodlawn Church. The pastor search committee from Boone Trail Baptist Church heard him, were impressed, met with him and subsequently called him to pastor that small congregation just outside of Johnson City.

Under his leadership, the church exploded. Johnson City was growing, and Boone Trail Church grew in the same fashion. After leading the church through several building programs and being a spiritual guide to hundreds, Ira took an early medical retirement and moved back to Florida. He has a close connection with some of the folks at Grace Meadows Church and comes back to the area to preach periodically. That's why I shared all of those details.

The day we heard our old friend preach, his sermon was about the scriptural evidence that we are Christ's disciples. "By this shall everyone know that you are my disciples, if you have love for each other."

In his sermon he continued by pointing out that Jesus said the proof of our commitment to Him is our love for His Church. Our Lord told us to love our enemies. He also taught us to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. There is no denying either of these commands. But He said the evidence of our being His disciples is not how we love our enemies or our neighbors, but how we love each other, those who also claim to be Christ followers.

Sometimes it is difficult to love our brothers and sisters in Christ. We don't always agree on every issue. We don't always like everything about all of our brothers and sisters in Christ. The same is true of our earthly family. But we are commanded — plain and simple — to LOVE each other. And we are told, by our Lord, that is the proof that we are His followers.

Ira's sermon really gave me something to think about. He used his sister, that Sammie and I knew years ago, as an example. I could think of a lot of other illustrations. Truth is, his sermon spoke to my heart and challenged me to work on my relationship with Christ — and others.

Pretty simple, sometimes very difficult; why don't we all try a little harder?