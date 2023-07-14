It was a long time ago. The exact year escapes me now. It was so long ago that I wouldn’t admit it even if I could remember. However, the lesson that I learned was one I shall always remember — and one our nation needs to be reminded of, now more than ever.

Tucker’s Café in my hometown was the site. The occasion was the annual Cub Scout “Blue and Gold” banquet. My memory is a little sketchy now. At between seven and ten years old, I didn’t know I would need to remember the event all these years later.

But the speaker’s illustration held my attention. After all these years I still remember the visual. There were matches on each table — not book matches, but wooden matches, kitchen matches; perhaps you can recall them. The speaker asked each boy to pick up a match — as I said, it was a long time ago and a different world. Then he told us to break the match stick. Of course it broke easily.

Next he said, “Take a dozen or so of the matches. Hold them together and try to break them.”

Of course it was much more difficult to break the matches together than it had been to break one. In fact, for most of us it was impossible.

Finally he concluded his illustration with this lesson. Holding the state flag of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, he pointed to the motto on the flag which reads: “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

These may not be the exact words he spoke, but I will never forget what he said, “As individuals, we can easily be broken, but when we stick together we are much harder to conquer.”

Our world is filled with violence and hate. Unbelievable crimes are all too common. How could it happen here? But it does, even in Bristol. As never before, we need to stand united against the enemy of God. Otherwise, we will fall.

We live in a nation that is extremely diverse. There has always been multiplicity in America, but we have always come together with a common cause. Diversity and division need not be synonymous terms. Tragically, however, our country is more divided now than it has been in the last fifty years. We should never be forced to agree with those who have certain ideologies that differ from us. Some ideas are just wrong — plain and simple — and we should never be forced to embrace beliefs that are contrary to God’s Word; but we must stand together as Americans in defending our country and the Constitution on which it was founded. Either that or we will be broken as individuals and as small groups.

We must learn to love each other, even when we hate the actions of some. We must learn to disagree and still be agreeable. We must be willing to sit down with those whose ideas are different from ours and listen.

Instead of demanding justice, we should seek the only One who is truly just. Humans are not just. Only God is! The answer to the plethora of problems plaguing our people is not found in protests, and certainly not in politicians. Prayer to the only just God is our only hope. And prayer must be accompanied by obedience to His commands. Love one another. Acknowledge the sanctity of human life.

Standing against evil within our country, we must unite with those who also want to see our nation return to the God of our Fathers. We must, together, point others to the truths of God’s Word. Most importantly we must unite together as Christians. Jesus said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand” and “a kingdom divided will be destroyed.” (Mark 3:25, Matthew 12:25; Lincoln borrowed from Jesus in one of his most famous speeches.)

Let’s get together and pray for our nation. Get bundled. “UNITED WE STAND!”