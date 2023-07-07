When I was in the eighth grade, I made the hundred mile and change trip from my hometown in western Kentucky to Nashville with Jay Baker. Jay is still a dear friend. Presently he resides in Nashville. His mother drove and we attended a college football game. The game we attended was at Vandy. Everybody in the Baker family is a Vandy alum.

While in Tennessee, we talked Mrs. Baker into stopping at a fireworks dealer. Fireworks were illegal in Kentucky and we needed to stock up for New Years Eve without spending an arm and a leg for "bootleg" fireworks. I spent my life savings.

On New Years Eve dozens of my friends gathered at the Playl farm for the big blowout — just outside the city limits. Cherry bombs, sky rockets, Roman candles — you name it — we fired ’em. That night I did something that was not very smart, but it really smarted. I had a cherry bomb and a bottle rocket in my hand at the same time. The fuses looked alike. I lit the rocket fuse. Thinking I had lit the cherry bomb I threw it out in the field. Then the rocket went off in my hand — OUCH! It burned my hand pretty good.

That should have been enough for me to get over my fondness of fireworks, but I continued to love shooting them and watching big displays. However, during the pandemic when the Cities of Bristol put a hold on the big, professional display of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, my view was altered. Some folks in our neighborhood spent hundreds of dollars trying to make up for the missing professionals. The rocket glares and bombs bursting in air would have rivaled Francis Scott Key's view of Fort McHenry in 1814. The explosions shook our windows and our sweet Boxer, Sophia, shook as much as the old glass. She was terrified. For days afterwards I couldn't get her to walk past the house where the fireworks had been. Now, fireworks and thunderstorms are her biggest fear.

This year Sammie and I admired the patriotic display over downtown Bristol on the Fourth — from our driveway. The skies lit up with beautiful, colorful explosions, but Sophie, somewhat medicated, cowered in the bathroom. When I came inside she tried to get inside my skin. She stayed as close to me as she could. She slept with us that night and it took a few days before she could be comfortable with herself after dark, and she still stays as close to me as possible.

As children of God, we would do well to stay as close to Him as possible when fears grip our spirits — and many are the fears of this world. When the booms terrify us, we should remember that He can protect us and drive out our fears.

Josh Wilson's song, "Things That I'm Afraid Of," has the answer:

"When I am shaking and my heart's pounding You always take me make me lie

down in peaceful fields where I can clear my head,

'Cause I get so overcome with anxiety that there's an enemy living inside of me...

And I don't feel brave but I don't have to because

I walked through the valley of shadows and it scared me half to death, but You're

with me everywhere I go. So I won't give up yet. My fears would surely kill me if

I didn't know the truth. The things that I'm afraid of are afraid of YOU."

When you are afraid, remember the Psalm, "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for YOU are with me..."