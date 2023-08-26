When our family moved to Bristol it was to follow God’s leading. We believed it was His plan for me to serve as pastor of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Our four children ranged from less than a year old to seventh grade. Stephanie, our oldest, was a student at Vance Middle School; Shannon and Stacia were in elementary school, and Stephen was a crawler — soon to be toddler.

Sammie focused on the sign over State Street, near the train station, the one that reads “BRISTOL VA–TENN A GOOD PLACE TO LIVE” … and breathed a prayer that it would be a place where our children could grow up and at least finish high school.

God answered that prayer. They’re all grown. We have seven stinking cute grandchildren and one more on the way. Four of the seven belong to our oldest and are growing up at Woodlawn Baptist Church, but they have never lived in Bristol. They live in Petersburg, Virginia, where their dad is chaplain in the federal prison. Their Woodlawn is in Hopewell, Virginia, and they have two pastors named Steve. The Senior Pastor and the Youth Pastor. And Sammie and I still live in Bristol.

When our children were growing up we attended conferences almost every summer at Ridgecrest Conference Center in North Carolina and the kids attended Centrifuge, a youth camp at Ridgecrest. Gilbert. Stephanie’s husband, attends conferences for chaplains every summer and the Nash kids have followed in their momma’s footsteps at Centrifuge. But this summer they attended M-fuge — Missionfuge — an offshoot of Centrifuge which focuses on missions, leadership and service for the students that attend.

Their experience was in Philadelphia’s inner city and was an amazing experience for them and the others from their Hopewell church that participated. We heard about it on the phone, but then we got to see and hear the testimonies of the participants, in person, at their church.

It was Youth Sunday and the teenagers, along with their leaders including one of the pastors Steve, led the service. Nahnee and Papa were present, and we were so proud. They all participated in the service, reading scripture, passing out bulletins, taking the offering, telling about M-fuge. Lawrence also played guitar and Annabelle performed an interpretive worship dance. Annabelle also presented a gift to the leaders — including her mother — who had accompanied them on the mission trip to Philadelphia.

Sixteen youth from their church were a part of M-fuge, including our four grandchildren. The Youth from Woodlawn church have their own mission statement — Serve God, Serve People, Make Disciples — and they worked toward fulfilling that goal in Philly. Not only did they have a Bible study every day, they put their faith into practice working in a food bank, helping clean up an elderly lady’s home, caring for children in day care, helping to transform a former school into a church and promoting church program’s in the neighborhood. These teens grew as disciples and helped make disciples.

Jesus told His disciples, “Go into the world and make disciples.”

And Proverbs says, “Train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old they will not turn away from it.”