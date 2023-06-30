Birthdays are cause for celebration, especially those that end in a zero — or how about two zeroes? Happy birthday to Bea Staubus of Bristol, Virginia, who turns 100 on July 2! And a happy birthday to the the USA, which turns two hundred, two score and seven years old on July 4. No zeroes, but such an impressive number.

Let's look back to 1776 when Thomas Jefferson, assisted by such patriots as Ben Franklin and John Adams, completed the final wording of the document presented to the Second Continental Congress, which evolved into the birth certificate of the United States of America. That document, the Declaration of Independence, was eventually signed by fifty-six men who pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to secure the opportunity for an experiment in democratic government. And it led to the greatest free nation the world has ever seen.

Although the "self-evident truth that all men are created equal" was not yet understood as meaning that all human beings of both genders and all races are equal in the sight of the Creator, the document has become the capstone of freedom for ALL. Although the meaning of "endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights" has been misinterpreted, misunderstood and misrepresented from many different directions, those Rights have been fought for, debated, dragged through the mud and paraded through the streets of this nation for 247 years. Some, in the name of tolerance, have insisted that their rights include forcing others to comply with their wishes. Others, insisting on their understanding of "science", have argued against the reality of a Creator or His wisdom in creation. Many have added their own desires to the list of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Still the Declaration is one of the greatest human documents ever created, and it represents a magnanimous vision — land of the free and home of the brave.

Four score and seven years later, Abe Lincoln pointed out in his Gettysburg Address that the nation could possibly perish. That speech was made during the deadliest and most devastating war in America's history. Many wars before and after the War Between the States have cost us dearly in the blood of our sons and daughters, but most of our conflicts have been with "outsiders" and America has been united in battle. The "Civil" War, on the other hand, divided our nation against itself.

Now, these many years after the states united to declare independence from Great Britian, we find ourselves divided by politics, policies, power struggles and pride. Hardly any of our "leaders" seem willing to sacrifice personal "feelings" and ideas for the greater good of the masses. There will never be unanimous agreement on every conviction, but surely we can agree to negotiate with our fellow Americans instead of pandering to our avowed enemies, terrorists, and radicals.

My prayer is that my precious grandchildren will grow up in an America somewhat like the one where I grew up. With all its faults, it has been the greatest nation throughout all of history. But if that future is to become reality, more of us must return to the God of our Fathers in repentance, humility, prayer and commitment. We must again become a nation with common sense. We must use the word tolerance as something more than political rhetoric. We must again practice compassion, even while passionately defending differing points of view. And, yes, we must also stand for the Truth.

As we celebrate our freedom, let's remember that freedom for us came at a great cost to those who went before us, and freedom from sin's penalty was paid for by our Saviour with His divine sacrifice on the Cross. This calls for some serious celebration.