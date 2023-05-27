Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” — 2 Corinthians 4:8-9

Paul makes four statements that describe how Christians respond to the crazy storms, the shipwrecks, the trials, the troublesome days, we don’t know how God will save us or pull us through. We do know that:

Pressure will not defeat us.

Confusion will not discourage us.

Opposition will not deter us.

A hard hit will not destroy us.

I can look back over my life, and say, “I had no idea how the Lord would get me out of financial situations, but God came through every time, when I did not know how I would make it, God came through. Never once did he fail to keep his promises of life.

Although you may be going through it, and some do not know how you made it, because you are able to sing those familiar songs “How I got over, “my soul looks back and wonders how I got over.” You may even strike out a verse that says, “I’ve been through the storm and rain, but I made, I’ve had hard aches and pain, but I’ve made it. I’ve been sick, but thank God, Hallelujah, I’ve made it.”

Therefore, our ultimate response to every trial and tribulation should be to trust God because He is our Lord and Savior. I know that you have had some ups and some downs, problem after problem. But can I tell you to believe that God can change your pain into praise? God can change your burdens into a blessing, and you can shout the victory “I’ve been going through, but I’m coming out.” I am coming out of this with my head up, with my hands up, giving God the glory! Don’t wait until it is over. Praise him like it is already done.

People in our world are always looking for ways to live life to the fullest. But the world can’t offer the kind of life that Jesus promises in:

Philippians 1:6: “I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Philippians 4:19: “My God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

Continue to pray with me for our communities, civic/school leaders, churches, and our families. Remember the homeless. Always remember to those who are suffering from the landfill, that the Lord place a hedge of protection around them and keeps them from harm and danger, as city leaders fight to bring these landfill issues to an end, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.