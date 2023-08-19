“I have set the LORD continually before me; Because He is at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” — Psalms 16:8

There is a multitude of things that could disrupt our day. Simple misunderstandings, and political attacks against one another. Just life in general skidding off the course of peace and harmony with others. In Psalms 16, David understood this, and that is why he kept the Lord so close to him. The phrase “at my right hand” refers to something that is right there with you and is easily accessible. The things that can be shaken will be removed to reveal the things that cannot be shaken! And the things that cannot be shaken are the non-created things.

It’s a very comforting thought that in a world of change and decay, where it seems the only thing that is sure is that nothing is sure, there are some things that cannot be shaken, and there are some things that will remain:

1. THE THRONE OF GOD CAN NOT BE SHAKEN

Psalm 45:6 says, ‘Your throne, O God, will last forever and ever…’ and Lamentations 5:19 says, ‘You, O LORD, reign forever; your throne endures from generation to generation.’ We can praise God that no matter what else happens, His throne remains secure!

2. THE WORD OF GOD CAN NOT BE SHAKEN

Mark 13:31 quotes Jesus as saying, ‘Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.’ And Peter tells us in 1 Peter 1:25 that ‘… the word of the Lord stands forever.’

God’s Word, like Himself, is not created. It will remain forever. It is unchangeable. We may try to change and manipulate it but in the end, we will discover that our efforts were in vain. It cannot be shaken!

3. ITS POWER CAN NOT BE SHAKEN

Hebrews 4:12 ‘For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints, and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.’ The word of God has the power to convict, convert, cleanse, comfort, and to counsel, and its power will never alter.

4. THE CHILD OF GOD CAN NOT BE SHAKEN

1 John 2:17 says, ‘The world and its desires pass away, but the man (the person) who does the will of God lives forever.’

In John 10:28 Jesus says, ‘I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand.’

There is a song that says, “On my good days, I’m a child of God, “On my bad days, I’m a child of God.

As we think about the instability of the world, let’s be encouraged to put our trust in God who cannot be shaken. God himself is the judge, not man!

Pray for the sick and shut-ins; the unhoused; a safe environment for kids back to schools; the need for more money for the landfill issues. And pray for me, as I will always pray for you!