According to Romans 8:28, God is able to work everything out for your good that the enemy uses against you. You see no matter what the enemy tries to do in your life to try to break you and to weaken your faith in God, what he cannot do is stop God from working everything out for your good.

Romans 1: 18-20 tells us God has revealed Himself plainly to all people through His creation. God has revealed to us what He is like; nevertheless, we chose to reject even this basic knowledge. God has given us an inner sense of His requirements, a sense of morals, still we chose not to live up to them. We sometimes think that our morals are Gods, but the bible is plain on this subject.

There are going to be times in our lives when God is going to want to do something great in and through us.

Even though we may know it’s going to happen, we must be careful not to force some things to happen too soon. Sometimes we must wait for God’s timing to make it happen. One of the great lessons every believer is going to have to learn is to “stop trying to rush God.” It’s not that God is against you and your desires, it’s that God has a plan and a purpose for you in mind, but we all need more equipping than we think to handle the situations which God knows are coming our way.

God created us to be in control of this world. Because of our sins, we cannot be the type of people that He created us to be. But our sins do not stop God from being God. In spite of our sins, God still says that we can be saved. In Joel 2:32, He says, “And everyone that calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved.” This is the purpose of God. His purpose is to save us because to ourselves we are a lost cause.

It hurts God when we chose to sin the same as it hurts a parent when their child chooses to be disobedient. Just as a parent must disciple the disobedient child, God must discipline us for our sins. God cannot and will not condone or ignore our sins. But He continues to show us His love and protection. I love that about our God, don’t you? Remember, God has a plan.

I met a good Christian woman named Ms. Triplett while shopping in Rose’s and she lifted my spirit. Every now and then you run across a like spirit that loves the Lord. This was God’s testimony, that indeed He will use our mouth pieces to His glory.

Pray for our communities, families and those who are homeless.