Paul wistfully said (Romans 7:19), “the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.” By sincere prayer and reformation, Paul came to realize and to demonstrate evil’s lack of power over man, made in God’s image and likeness. (Genesis 1:26) He concluded (Romans 7:20), “if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” Paul ultimately realized that evil of whatever nature could not interfere with God’s universe, including man. He learned to reject and to separate from God’s spiritual man any claim of the carnal mind that man is sensual or sinful. Thus, Paul learned to distinguish between God’s man and the sinning race of Adam. Each of us may follow his lead.

Paul “put off” the old man “which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts,” and in its place put on the “new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” (Ephesians 4:22-23) He grew to understand the difference between divinely inspired action and the willful action of mortal mind. Paul discovered that the remedy for “carnal mindedness” is to put on the mind of Christ (Philippians 2:5, 1 Corinthians 2:16), and to walk in the Spirit (Galatians 5:16). Nothing could deter Paul once he accepted the truth of Being.

In her book Retrospection and Introspection, Mary Baker Eddy writes: “The sinner created neither himself nor sin, but sin created the sinner; that is, error made its man mortal, and this mortal was the image and likeness of evil, not of good.” Sinful thoughts (the belief that there is something besides God and his Universe) do not originate in the divine Mind. (Habakkuk 1:13) Similarly, we must learn that such beliefs are those of the mortal or carnal mind, which it is our right and privilege to reject.

Eddy writes: “Gladness to leave the false landmarks and joy to see them disappear, — this disposition helps to precipitate the ultimate harmony.” Once we have suffered sufficiently from the “Adam dream” and with humility and sincere desire awaken from it, we will be receptive of our Christ-like nature and know ourselves as man with his infinite possibilities.