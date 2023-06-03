“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” he said to the crowd. (See John 8:7.) Jesus forced them to contemplate their own failings, and to express more compassion and greater humility. Jesus teaches us to remove the “beam” or error from our own thought before exposing another’s failings. (See Matthew 7:5.) Mary Baker Eddy writes in “Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” “Learn what in thine own mentality is unlike ‘the anointed [Christ],’ and cast it out.”

Jesus demanded evangelized thought from the woman and from her persecutors. He not only alerted the crowd to their own hypocrisy, he warned the woman to “sin no more.” All were blessed, and this fulfilled Jesus’ mission: to evangelize and save human thought from carnal mindedness. Seeking our God-like selfhood, we enjoy a fuller sense of life in Spirit, just as Jesus predicted (John 10:10): “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” As we strive to let that Mind be in us “which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5), our lives take on more meaning, and we begin to see more clearly the reality and substantiality of true being.

It is the Christ that compels the inward course-change, leading us spirit-ward. It is the insistent and persistent Christ expressed by Jesus that commands our perfection (Matthew 5:48): “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” He railed against anything less than perfection, including any effort to harm or persecute another, which is born of the carnal mind and not the Mind of Christ. Of the carnal or mortal mind, Jesus said (John 8:44), “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do....[T]here is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

In Revelation (12:7-10), the “liar” is exposed as the evil that would deceive the world, that is the “accuser” of mankind. Each of us can resist evil’s lies and with divine authority cast down the “accuser.” We accomplish this as we acknowledge our inseparability from our Father and “put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” (See Ephesians 4:24.) In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Eddy writes: “Let us rid ourselves of the belief that man is separated from God, and obey only the divine Principle, Life and Love. Here is the great point of departure for all true spiritual growth.”