Under Jewish law and custom, “washing of hands before eating bread … was looked upon with such rigidity, that those who willfully neglect[ed the] practice” were said to “make themselves liable to excommunication.” On one occasion the Pharisees asked Jesus, “Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? for they wash not their hands when they eat bread.” He replied, “Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.” (Matthew 15:11)

Before Paul’s revelation and transformation, he persecuted Jesus’ followers. On his way to Damascus, he was struck blind and subsequently healed by Ananias. (See Acts 7-9.) Ultimately, Paul learned to distinguish from man the evil that would seem to motivate him. He said, “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” After stating the issue, Paul cried, “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” (See Romans 7:15-25.)

Through his own tribulations, Paul realized that man’s real nature is pure and without defect. He also was familiar with the truth of the Torah: “For I am the Lord your God: ye shall therefore sanctify yourselves, and ye shall be holy; for I am holy.” (Leviticus 11:44) It was revealed to Paul that man is spiritual, not material. He learned that to progress spiritually, he must condemn evil but never condemn a child of God. He came to understand that sinful thoughts spring from the same evil that condemns. Thus, Paul declared (Romans 8:1-2), “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.”

Jesus said (Matthew 5:48), “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” Although he knew that evil claims to control man, he urged us to look beyond and above the mortal to the real man’s innate purity and perfection as the image and likeness of God. (See Genesis 1:26.) It is this higher view that promotes spiritual progress and heals. Mary Baker Eddy writes, “You may condemn evil in the abstract without harming any one or your own moral sense, but condemn persons seldom, if ever. Improve every opportunity to correct sin through your own perfectness.” Perfectness is our birthright.