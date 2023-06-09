A pastor friend of mine has got his hands full (what pastor doesn’t??) of late. He is helping out another congregation until they have a new pastor.

That’s not that unusual, of course. The unusual thing is that he is not of the same denomination as that congregation. Nevertheless, despite some rather major differences, he is sacrificing his time, energy, and prayers to help his brethren.

I hope that previous paragraph nudges you to think a little. “Different denomination,” “major differences,” but “brethren”? Those terms don’t usually sit comfortably together in the minds of most modern-day denominational church goers.

Most Protestant believers grew up identifying their friends belonging to other sects by their denominational label. Real conflict only infrequently flared up—but that may be in part due to avoiding any significant discussion of the roots of their doctrinal differences.

However, what do we believers do with Bible verses such as John 17:20-21? “I pray … for those who believe in Me through their message, that they all may be one. Just as You, Father, are in Me and I am in You, so also may they be one in Us, so the world may believe that You sent Me.” (TLV)

We might say that Yeshua, Jesus, was only speaking figuratively, except that He put “Just as You, Father, are in Me and I am in You” right there to make sure we were not confused! Where does that leave us?

It leaves us right in His hands! No matter how many denominations we may have fractured congregations into, without the unity given by His Holy Spirit, there is no way we could even distantly approach His unity.

The Hebrew word used for “one” is transliterated as “echad”. In verse 22 He prays, “… that they may be echad just as we are echad.” This is the same word used in Genesis 2:24. “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife; and they shall be one (echad) flesh.” (KJ21)

Over the years of visiting churches to share the Hebraic roots of our Christian beliefs, we repeatedly experienced the same thing. Although God alone is the Judge, I believe the Holy Spirit often witnesses one to another when we meet our brethren in Him. Different denominational labels simply weren’t important when that kindred Spirit was there.

I find that deeply encouraging because part of that precious prayer in John 17:21 is that unity among the believers at the end time will bring about end-time revival!

The time has come! Pray for unity among believers “… so the world may believe that you sent Me.” (TLV)