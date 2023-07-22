I just heard some sobering news. A dear friend passed away.

As you can imagine, serving in ministry makes hearing such news fairly common.

But this was different! This woman had served so many people in so many ways!

When she fell ill, numerous people began fasting and praying for God to heal her, even before her husband asked that we do so.

Surely God would intervene. There is precedence in scripture of such a miracle. In Acts 9:36-39 we’re told of Dorcas, a righteous woman full of good works. God heard the prayers of the believers who knew her, and used Peter to raise her up.

So if God performed a miracle then and so many times since then, there was every reason to hope for His intervention here.

Only, this time He chose not to do so.

Why? If our faith can move mountains, why didn’t He heal her?

Perhaps we should analyze God’s track record on miracles.

Is He a miracle-working God? Yes.

Does He honor His servants who are obedient and righteous? Yes.

But does He always answer our prayers the way we want right now? Wellll …

Let’s look at one of my favorite instances of faith in scripture.

In Daniel 3, King Nebuchadnezzar decided to require all of the personnel in Babylon to worship an idol. Shadrach, Meshech and Abednego said, No Way!

They knew their God could deliver them! But they knew something else, too.

Look at their response to Ol’ King Neb.

Dan. 3:17-18 reads, “Your majesty, if our God, whom we serve, is able to save us, he will save us from the blazing hot furnace and from your power. 18 But even if he doesn’t, we want you to know, your majesty, that we will neither serve your gods nor worship the gold statue which you have set up.” (CJB)

These young men had been through a lot. Their kingdom had suffered a cruel defeat by Nebuchadnezzar, who promptly took the best and the brightest who had survived and uprooted them to Babylon.

They had no temple in which to worship, no infrastructure of education to help maintain their religion, no family they could rely on for encouragement and comfort. But they did have something crucial.

They had faith.

They had faith in the God of miracles. They knew that He had allowed these calamities to fall upon Judah because of her sins.

But they also knew that He is the all-powerful, ever-living, faithful God.

They, like my friend, didn’t fear death because they trusted in the God Who rules over life. death, creation and resurrection.

And no matter how difficult it may become for us in the here and now, remember: we’ve read the book, and we win in the end!