Hallelujah!!

At the conclusion of the first part of services each week, people bring up their children for The Blessing of the Children.

To step back just a smidge, in observant Jewish homes it is traditional for families to incorporate family blessings into the Friday night dinner at the beginning of the sabbath. The father will bless his wife, often incorporating parts of Proverbs 31. The wife may then bless her husband. Then they both will bless the children.

Besides reciting a traditional blessing for the boys and the girls, their parent will often whisper something in the child’s ear, perhaps praising the child, or giving a word of encouragement.

What a blessed way of reinforcing the bonds between parent and child! I hope you can incorporate something similar into your family’s devotions.

But I digress ….

We have included something similar during our services. We call all the children up. At the conclusion of the Aaronic benediction from Numbers 6:23-26, one of the congregation will pray that they will listen to His voice and that they will “be covered in the dust of their Rabbi.”

What does that mean?

It refers back to the time when Jesus’ disciples were literally walking the dusty roads of Israel with Him. Even with His followers whittled down to the Twelve, some were more fervent and assertive to push to the front of the pack. When you follow someone right behind them, you get covered by the dirt their shoes toss up.

That’s what we want for our children, and that’s what we hope for ourselves.

Let’s leap forward. We’re not wearing out sandals on dusty roads, literally walking behind Him. But if we were, where in the group would you be?

I have recently noticed more “noise” on Christian media that emphasizes how much Yeshua loves us and how accepting He is.

“Don’t be afraid of His rejection! He’ll accept you just as you are!”

Of course, that is essentially true. Upon repentance and accepting Yeshua as your personal Savior, He does accept us.

But He doesn’t expect us to stay there!!

Do you really want to please Yeshua? Study what it means to be a disciple. Even Wikipedia has a pretty good article on it.

Then go through some basic scriptures on what Jesus meant by that calling.

For example:

Matthew 16:24. “If anyone wants to follow after Me, he must deny himself …”

Luke 14:26 “If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his own father, mother, wife, children, brothers, and sisters — and yes, even his own life — he cannot be My disciple.”

Do you want to be a Christian, a disciple of Jesus? Seek to be covered by the dust of your rabbi.